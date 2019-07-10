Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used.
Today
• NW-SCC BEST/Texas Instruments CAMP CODE for BOYS (grades 5 - 0): 7/10/2019, 8:30am, Northwest-Shoals Community College Bevill Center Room 151, 800 George Wallace Blvd., Muscle Shoals. $125 per camper. 256-764-4661
• Joints in Motion: 7/10/2019, 8:45am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence.
• A Cast of Blues exhibit: 7/10/2019, 9:00am, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• Wednesday Knitters: 7/10/2019, 10:00am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Story Time Favorites - Ages 2-6: 7/10/2019, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• LifeSouth blood drive: 7/10/2019, 10:30am, TimesDaily, 219 W. Tennessee St., Florence.
• Hot lunches: 7/10/2019, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. Sign in by 10 a.m.
• Kids in the Collaboratory - 2nd and Up: 7/10/2019, 2:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Pinspiration: 7/10/2019, 2:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Art Through the Ages: 7/10/2019, 3:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Table-Top Game Night: 7/10/2019, 4:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• A Disciple's Path: A Guide for United Methodists: 7/10/2019, 6:00pm, First United Methodist Church, 415 N. Seminary St., Florence.
• UNA Shoals Showcase: 7/10/2019, 7:00pm, Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence
