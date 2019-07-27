Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used.
Today
• Lexington Senior Center breakfast: 7/27/2019, 6:30am, Lexington Senior Center, 100 Maguire Lane, Lexington. 256-229-8810
• Breakfast: 7/27/2019, 6:30am, Zip City Community Center, 10511 Lauderdale 17, Florence. $6 adults; $3 children
• Vacation Bible School and church picnic: 7/27/2019, 8:00am, Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, 115 Easterwood Street, Cherokee.
• W.C. Handy Museum open: 7/27/2019, 9:00am, W.C. Handy Museum, 620 W. College St., Florence.
• LifeSouth blood drive: 7/27/2019, 12:00pm, Sky Zone, 250 Mangum Street, Florence.
• Shoals Blues Challenge: 7/27/2019, 1:00pm, The Mane Room, 310 N. Pine St., Florence.
• Swampfest: Mitch Mann & Russell Mefford: 7/27/2019, 2:00pm, , 200 Jim Spain Dr, Florence.
• Book signing for "Willful Shadows": 7/27/2019, 2:00pm, Alabama's Music Hall of Fame, 617 Highway 72 W, Tuscumbia.
• Travis Wammack and the Snakeman Band: 7/27/2019, 6:30pm, FloBama, 311 N. Court St., Florence.
• VFW Club Dance: 7/27/2019, 7:00pm, VFW Club, 410 N. Raleigh Ave., Sheffield.
• Firefighter Rodeo: 7/27/2019, 7:00pm, 65 Sportsplex Drive, Muscle Shoals.
• Party with Peanutt: 7/27/2019, 7:00pm, Earl Peanutt Montgomery Music Museum, 505 N. Raleigh Ave., Sheffield.
• The Late Blumers with Phil Proctor and Friends perform: 7/27/2019, 8:00pm, Champy's, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals.
