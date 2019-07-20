Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used.
Today
• Breakfast: 7/20/2019, 6:00am, Central Community Center, 4130 Lauderdale County 6, Florence. $6 adults; $3 children; carryouts available.
• Saddle Up for St. Jude: 7/20/2019, 7:00am, Gardiner Farm, 85 Underwood Road, Tuscumbia. Primitive camping available.
• The Pinta and the Nina dock: 7/20/2019, 9:00am, Florence Harbor Marina, 1050 Clayborn Liles Drive, Florence.
• Ladies Conference: 7/20/2019, 10:00am, Muscle Shoals Church of God, 1700 Firestone Ave., Muscle Shoals.
• Young Learners Series: Crawfish: 7/20/2019, 10:00am, Florence Indian Mount Museum, 1028 S. Court St., Florence.
• The Cadillacs perform: 7/20/2019, 10:00am, W.C. Handy Antique Car Show, Wilson Park, Florence.
• SUMMER SOLOS-Bay Simpson: 7/20/2019, 11:00am, 200 Jim Spain Dr, Florence.
• LifeSouth blood drive: 7/20/2019, 11:00am, North Alabama Flea Market, 65 Sportsplex Drive, Muscle Shoals.
• Swampfest Songwriters Showcase Series 2: 7/20/2019, 2:00pm, Florence.
• Swampfest: Lenny LeBlanc & Donnie Lowery: 7/20/2019, 2:00pm, 200 Jim Spain Dr, Florence.
• Five Jets Band performs: 7/20/2019, 6:00pm, Earl Peanutt Montgomery Music Museum, 505 N. Raleigh Ave., Sheffield.
• VFW Club Dance: 7/20/2019, 7:00pm, VFW Club, 410 N. Raleigh Ave., Sheffield.
• Travis Wammack and the Snakeman Band: 7/20/2019, 7:00pm, Colbert County Courthouse lawn, Main Street, Tuscumbia.
• Boiler Room — Emily Daniel and Jack Settle LIVE: 7/20/2019, 9:00pm, Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence.
