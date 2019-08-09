Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used.
Today
• Pay It Forward: 8/9/2019, 8:00am, Any Participating Financial Institution, Florence. 256-764-4661
• Artworks 19: 8/9/2019, 9:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia.
• It's All About Art exhibit: 8/9/2019, 9:00am, Kennedy Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• Florence Wildlife Festival: 8/9/2019, 10:00am, Florence-Lauderdale Coliseum, 702 Veterans Drive, Florence. Children 2 and younger admitted free.
• Underwood-Petersville Community Center covered-dish lunch: 8/9/2019, 11:00am, Underwood-Petersville Community Center, 840 Lauderdale 7, Florence. Bring a covered dish.
• Hot lunches: 8/9/2019, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. Sign in by 10 a.m.
• Florence Kiwanis Club: 8/9/2019, 12:00pm, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence.
• LifeSouth blood drive: 8/9/2019, 5:00pm, Killen Founders Day, Killen Park, Killen.
• Sons of Confederate Veterans Col. William A. Johnson Camp No. 898: 8/9/2019, 6:00pm, Helen Keller Public Library conference room, 511 N. Main St., Tuscumbia. 256-383-4204
• Asleep By Ten: 8/9/2019, 6:30pm, FloBama, 311 N. Court St., Florence.
• Shane Baker LIVE: 8/9/2019, 7:00pm, The Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence.
• Truck and Tractor Pull: 8/9/2019, 7:00pm, Lexington Motorsports Park, 123 McQuire Lane, Lexington. Children 5 and younger free.
• Southern Breeze performs: 8/9/2019, 7:00pm, Lil Capones Italian Grill, Cloverdale Road, Florence.
• "Sherlock Holmes: The Final Adventure": 8/9/2019, 7:30pm, The Z, 416 N. Court St., Florence.
• 5 O'Clock Charlie: 8/9/2019, 8:00pm, Champy's, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals.
• Registration for Volleyball grades 4th-6th: 8/9/2019, the Recreation Center, 2901 19th Ave., Sheffield. includes a shirt. 256-386-5615
Saturday
• Cloverdale Community Center breakfast: 8/10/2019, 6:30am, Cloverdale Community Center, 17420 Lauderdale 8, Florence. $6 adults; $3 children
• Junkfest 2019: 8/10/2019, 8:00am, 1660 Wilson Dam Road, Muscle, Florence.
• "Bloodless: The Lizzie Borden Mystery" auditions: 8/10/2019, 10:00am, The Z, 416 N. Court St., Florence.
• The Way We Were: Historical Demonstrations, Exhibits, and Portrayals: 8/10/2019, 10:00am, Russellville Canteen, 217 Wahsington Ave., Russellville.
• Florence Wildlife Festival: 8/10/2019, 10:00am, Florence-Lauderdale Coliseum, 702 Veterans Drive, Florence. Children 2 and younger admitted free.
• Family Gathering and Safety Celebration: 8/10/2019, 10:00am-6:00pm, Natchez Trace Harley-Davidson, 595 U.S. 72 W., Tuscumbia.
• Muscle Shoals Chapter of Alabama A&M University picnic: 8/10/2019, 11:00am, Spring Park, Spring Park Road, Tuscumbia.
• LifeSouth blood drive: 8/10/2019, 12:00pm, Killen Founders Day, Killen Park, Killen.
• Lauderdale County Alabama Democratic Conference: 8/10/2019, 1:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence. 256-762-0209
• Second Saturdays: 8/10/2019, 5:00pm, downtown Tuscumbia.
• Voices of Harmony anniversary: 8/10/2019, 5:00pm, St. James M.B. Church, 325 Wallace St., Florence.
• Southern Breeze performs: 8/10/2019, 6:30pm, FloBama, 311 N. Court St., Florence.
• Heritage Event With Marie Osmond: 8/10/2019, 7:00pm, Marriott Shoals Hotel & Spa, 10 Hightower Place, Florence.
• VFW Club Dance: 8/10/2019, 7:00pm, VFW Club, 410 N. Raleigh Ave., Sheffield.
• The Harville Family Gospel Concert: 8/10/2019, 7:00pm, Earl Peanutt Montgomery Music Museum, 505 N. Raleigh Ave., Sheffield.
• Truck and Tractor Pull: 8/10/2019, 7:00pm, Lexington Motorsports Park, 123 McQuire Lane, Lexington. Children 5 and younger free.
• "Sherlock Holmes: The Final Adventure": 8/10/2019, 7:30pm, The Z, 416 N. Court St., Florence.
• Billy Lawson & Wishbone: 8/10/2019, 8:00pm, Champy's, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals.
• Kelli Johnson LIVE: 8/10/2019, 9:00pm, The Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence.
• Registration for Volleyball grades 4th-6th: 8/10/2019, the Recreation Center, 2901 19th Ave., Sheffield. Includes a shirt. 256-386-5615
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.