Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used.
Today
• Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia.
• The Rise of the Southern Craft Movement exhibit: 7/5/2019, 9:00am, Tennesse Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia.
• A Cast of Blues exhibit: 7/5/2019, 9:00am, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• Babies Love the Library- Infants-24 months: 7/5/2019, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• StoryTime: 7/5/2019, 10:30am, Sheffield Public Library, 316 N. Montgomery Ave., Sheffield.
• Hot lunches: 7/5/2019, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. Sign in by 10 a.m.
• Florence Kiwanis Club: 7/5/2019, 12:00pm, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence.
• Book vs Movie: 7/5/2019, 2:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Lego Build- All Ages: 7/5/2019, 2:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Travis Wammack and the Snakeman Band: 7/5/2019, 6:00pm, On The Rocks, 110 N. Court St., Florence.
• The Miracle Worker: 7/5/2019, 8:00pm, Ivy Green, 300 N. Commons St., Tuscumbia.
• Max Russell performs: 7/5/2019, 8:00pm, Champy's, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals.
• LifeSouth blood drive: 7/5/2019, Title Max, 305 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals.
Saturday
• Underwood-Petersville Community Center breakfast: 7/6/2019, 6:00am, Underwood-Petersville Community Center, 840 Lauderdale 7, Florence. $6 adults; $3 children
• Awesome Art- All Ages: 7/6/2019, 2:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• VFW Club Dance: 7/6/2019, 7:00pm, VFW Club, 410 N. Raleigh Ave., Sheffield.
• Showdown in Concert: 7/6/2019, 7:00pm, Crosspoint Church of Christ, 1350 Cox Creek Pkwy., Florence. Children 5 and younger admitted free.
• Travis Wammack and the Snakeman Band: 7/6/2019, 7:00pm, Downtown, Main Street, Cherokee.
• The Miracle Worker: 7/6/2019, 8:00pm, Ivy Green, 300 N. Commons St., Tuscumbia.
• Cole Nichols and Friends: 7/6/2019, 8:00pm, Champy's, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals.
