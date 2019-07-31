Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used.
Today
• Joints in Motion: 7/31/2019, 8:45am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence.
• Artworks 19: 7/31/2019, 9:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St, Tuscumbia.
• A Cast of Blues exhibit: 7/31/2019, 9:00am, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• It's All About Art exhibit: 7/31/2019, 9:00am, Kennedy Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• PALS of the Shoals, Colbert County Chapter meeting: 7/31/2019, 10:00am, Colbert County Office Complex, conference room, U.S. 72 East, Tuscumbia. 256-383-4376
• Hot lunches: 7/31/2019, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. Sign in by 10 a.m.
• LifeSouth blood drive: 7/31/2019, 1:00pm, North American Lighting, Inc., 100 Counts Drive, Muscle Shoals.
• Lord of the Rings Trivia Night: 7/31/2019, 5:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• UNA Shoals Showcase: 7/31/2019, 7:00pm, Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence.
