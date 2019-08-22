Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used.
Today
• LifeSouth blood drive: 8/22/2019, 7:00am, Helen Keller Hospital, 1300 S. Montgomery Ave., Sheffield.
• YMCA of the Shoals annual benefit Golf tournament: 8/22/2019, 8:00am, Turtle Point Yacht and Country Club, 1000 Club Drive, Killen. Contact 256-246-9622 to register
• Free, Fun, Low-Impact Aerobics: 8/22/2019, 9:00am, Killen Senior Center, 231 JC Mauldin Highway, Killen.
• Artworks 19: 8/22/2019, 9:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St, Tuscumbia.
• It's All About Art exhibit: 8/22/2019, 9:00am, Kennedy Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• Women's Community Bible Study: 8/22/2019, 9:30am, Barton Baptist, 12925 Highway 72, Cherokee.
• Hot lunches: 8/22/2019, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. Sign in by 10 a.m.
• Medical Group Management Association of the Shoals meeting: 8/22/2019, 11:30am, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 20 Hightower Place, Florence. 256-764-1858
• Greater Shoals Chapter of Military Officers Association of America meeting: 8/22/2019, 11:30am, Post 11 of American Legion, 318 S. Court St., Florence. 256-762-4072
• Get Dirty at the Library: 8/22/2019, 11:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N Wood Ave, Florence.
• Luncheon: 8/22/2019, 11:30am, Sheffield Public Library, 316 N Montgomery Ave, Sheffield.
• Shoals Civic League: 8/22/2019, 12:00pm, Clarion Hotel, 4900 Hatch Bouldvard, Sheffield. 256-627-4977
• ROLL TIDE!: 8/22/2019, 6:00pm, The Red Poppy, inside The Shoppes at Coldwater, Tuscumbia.
• Bunco and Business Cards: 8/22/2019, 6:00pm, Bank Independent, 1109 E Avalon Avenue, Muscle Shoals.
• Quad City Squares square dance club: 8/22/2019, 7:00pm, Royal Avenue Recreation Center, 421 N. Royal Ave., Florence.
• SheffieldLodge #503 F&AM: 8/22/2019, 7:00pm, Sheffield Lodge, 300 N. Atlanta Ave., Sheffield. 256-443-4656
• "A Day with Rey": 8/22/2019, 7:30pm, The Z, 416 N Court St., Florence.
• Registration for Volleyball grades 4th-6th: 8/22/2019, the Recreation Center, 2901 19th Ave., Sheffield. Includes a shirt 256-386-5615
