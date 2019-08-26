Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used.
Today
• Cloverdale Quilters: 8/26/2019, 8:00am, Cloverdale Community Center, 17420 Lauderdale 8, Florence.
• Joints in Motion: 8/26/2019, 8:45am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence.
• Artworks 19: 8/26/2019, 9:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St, Tuscumbia.
• It's All About Art exhibit: 8/26/2019, 9:00am, Kennedy Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• Hot lunches: 8/26/2019, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. Sign in by 10 a.m.
• NW Alabama Backgammon Club: 8/26/2019, 11:00am, FloBama, 311 N. Court St., Florence. 256-856-4846
• LifeSouth blood drive: 8/26/2019, 11:00am, Medical Center Pharmacy, 507 N. Columbia Ave., Sheffield.
• Central Community center covered dish luncheon: 8/26/2019, 11:30am, Central Community Center, 4130 Lauderdale 6, Florence. 256-764-2885
• Rotary Club of Florence: 8/26/2019, 11:30am, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence.
• Knights of Pythias Monte Bello Lodge No. 10: 8/26/2019, 11:30am, Mongolian Grill, 121 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence.
• Greater Shoals/Sheffield Rotary Club Meeting: 8/26/2019, 12:00pm, Rhoda P's Restaurant & Catering, 312 N Montgomery Ave., Sheffield.
• Celebrate Recovery: 8/26/2019, 5:30pm, Florence First Church, 3610 Helton Drive, Florence.
• Florence Toastmasters Club meeting: 8/26/2019, 5:45pm, First Metro Bank, 325 S. Pine Street 3rd Floor, Florence. 256 415-7676
• Hope Al-Anon & Shoals Al-Teen: 8/26/2019, 6:00pm, Highland Park Church of Christ, 600 Geneva Ave., Muscle Shoals.
• Colbert County Republican Executive Committee meeting: 8/26/2019, 6:30pm, Donna and Friends Restaurant, 1325 Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals. 256-710-1440
• Revival: 8/26/2019, 7:00pm, Milner's Chapel United Methodist Church, 31301 County Road 8, Florence.
• Registration for Volleyball grades 4th-6th: 8/26/2019, the Recreation Center, 2901 19th Ave., Sheffield. Includes a shirt 256-386-5615
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.