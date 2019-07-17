Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used.
Today
• Joints in Motion: 7/17/2019, 8:45am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence.
• A Cast of Blues exhibit: 7/17/2019, 9:00am, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• The Pinta and the Nina dock: 7/17/2019, 9:00am, Florence Harbor Marina, 1050 Clayborn Liles Drive, Florence.
• Readers of the Lost Ark Book Club meeting: 7/17/2019, 10:00am, Coldwater Books, 105 W. Sixth St., Tuscumbia.
• Get Productive with Google's Digital Tools: 7/17/2019, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Hot lunches: 7/17/2019, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. Sign in by 10 a.m.
• Florence-Lauderdale County Education Retirees Association meeting: 7/17/2019, 11:30am, Lauderdale County Board of Education Annex, 355 Lauderdale 61, Florence. 256-483-8222
• Music Trivia Night: 7/17/2019, 5:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Vacation Bible School: 7/17/2019, 5:30pm, Hooks Street Baptist Church, 1021 N. Hook St., Tuscumbia. For children ages 4 years to sixth grade.
• A Disciple's Path: A Guide for United Methodists: 7/17/2019, 6:00pm, First United Methodist Church, 415 N. Seminary St., Florence.
• UNA Shoals Showcase: 7/17/2019, 7:00pm, Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence.
• Revival: 7/17/2019, 7:00pm, Galilee M.B. Church, 6775 Old Highway 20, Leighton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.