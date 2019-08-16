Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used.
Today
• Artworks 19: 8/16/2019, 9:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St, Tuscumbia.
• It's All About Art exhibit: 8/16/2019, 9:00am, Kennedy Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• Shoals Artists Guild meeting: 8/16/2019, 10:00am, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, Southall-Moore House, Florence. 256-760-6379
• Hot lunches: 8/16/2019, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. Sign in by 10 a.m.
• Florence Kiwanis Club: 8/16/2019, 12:00pm, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence.
• The Tennessee Valley Strummers: 8/16/2019, 2:00pm, 200 Jim Spain Drive, Florence.
• Watermelon Festival: 8/16/2019, 6:00pm, Downtown Russellville, Main Street, Russellville.
• Superhero City Kids Event: 8/16/2019, 6:00pm, Florence First Assembly, 3610 Helton Drive, Florence.
• Southern Breeze: 8/16/2019, 6:00pm, Rattlesnake Saloon, 1292 Mount Mills Rd, Tuscumbia.
• Kerry Gilbert Band performs: 8/16/2019, 6:30pm, FloBama, 311 N. Court St., Florence.
• "Sherlock Holmes: The Final Adventure": 8/16/2019, 7:30pm, The Z, 416 N. Court St., Florence.
• 70's Dance Party: 8/16/2019, 8:00pm, Joe Wheeler State Park, 4403 McLeon Drive, Rogersville.
• Travis Wammack: 8/16/2019, 8:00pm, Champy's, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals.
• Registration for Volleyball grades 4th-6th: 8/16/2019, the Recreation Center, 2901 19th Ave., Sheffield. Includes a shirt. 256-386-5615
Saturday
• Breakfast: 8/17/2019, 6:00am, Central Community Center, 4130 Lauderdale County 6, Florence. $6 adults; $3 children; carryouts available.
• Car & Truck OPEN Show: 8/17/2019, 7:00am, Russellville.
• LifeSouth blood drive: 8/17/2019, 8:30am, Watermelon Festival, downtown Russellville, Russellville.
• Rockin' on the River: 8/17/2019, 9:00am, Joe Wheeler State Park, 4403 McLeon Drive, Rogersville.
• General Joe's Car Show: 8/17/2019, 9:00am, Joe Wheeler State Park, 4403 McLeon Drive, Rogersville.
• NA Flea Market - Neon Summer Party: 8/17/2019, 9:00am, Muscle Shoals.
• Watermelon Festival: 8/17/2019, 10:00am, Downtown Russellville, Main Street, Russellville.
• Young Learners Series: Ladybugs: 8/17/2019, 10:00am, Florence Indian Mound Museum, 1028 S. Court St., Florence.
• We Rocked the World Trolley Tour: 8/17/2019, 12:30pm, Colbert Tourism, 719 Highway 72 E, Tuscumbia.
• Watermelon Run: 8/17/2019, 12:30pm, Russellville High School, 1865 Waterloo Road, Russellville.
• Cornhole Tournament: 8/17/2019, 2:00pm, The Cotton Gin at Roberson Farms, 6790 CR 91, Rogersville.
• Second Pre-Pastoral Anniversary: 8/17/2019, 4:00pm, Bethel Colbert M.B. Church, Second Street, Leighton.
• Super Soaker 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run: 8/17/2019, 5:00pm, Historic Downtown Courtland, Tennessee Street, Courtland. 256-443-1758
• Superhero City Kids Event: 8/17/2019, 5:00pm, Florence First Assembly, 3610 Helton Drive, Florence.
• VFW Club Dance: 8/17/2019, 7:00pm, VFW Club, 410 N. Raleigh Ave., Sheffield.
• Southern Breeze: 8/17/2019, 7:00pm, Lucy's BARge, Lucy's Branch Marina, Athens.
• "Sherlock Holmes: The Final Adventure": 8/17/2019, 7:30pm, The Z, 416 N. Court St., Florence.
• The Wildwood Ruminators: 8/17/2019, 8:00pm, Champy's, 120 W. Second St., Florence.
• Pat and Jeremy of Bishop Black: 8/17/2019, 9:00pm, The Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence.
• Johnny Collier and the Misbehaviators: 8/17/2019, 9:00pm, Parker's, 4022 Highway 43 S., Saint Joseph.
• Registration for Volleyball grades 4th-6th: 8/17/2019, the Recreation Center, 2901 19th Ave., Sheffield. Includes a shirt. 256-386-5615
