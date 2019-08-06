Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used.
Today
• LifeSouth blood drive: 8/6/2019, 6:00am, Constellium, 4805 E. Second St., Muscle Shoals.
• Free, Fun, Low-Impact Aerobics: 8/6/2019, 9:00am, Killen Senior Center, 231 JC Mauldin Highway, Killen.
• Artworks 19: 8/6/2019, 9:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St, Tuscumbia.
• It's All About Art exhibit: 8/6/2019, 9:00am, Kennedy Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• Hi! Neighbors of the Shoals meeting: 8/6/2019, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence. 256-577-8355
• Hot lunches: 8/6/2019, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. Sign in by 10 a.m.
• Tuscumbia Kiwanis Club: 8/6/2019, 12:00pm, Helen Keller Public Library, 511 N. Main St., Tuscumbia.
• Florence Exchange Club: 8/6/2019, 12:00pm, Marriott Shoals Concerence Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence. 256-443-3836
• Free supplies for Colbert, Lauderdale teachers: 8/6/2019, 3:30pm, Teacher Supply Depot, 6017 County Road 33, Killen. Teacher ID badge required. 256-710-1436
• Celebrate Recovery: 8/6/2019, 6:00pm, Florence First Church of the Nazarene, 102 Fairground Road, Florence.
• UAW Ford Motor Co. Retirees/Employees Local 255 fellowhip supper: 8/6/2019, 6:00pm, Northwest-Shoals Community College Hospitality House, 800 George Wallace Blvd., Muscle Shoals.
• Shoals Model Railroaders: 8/6/2019, 6:00pm, Tuscumbia Depot, 206 W. Fifth St., Tuscumbia.
• Central Community Center business meeting: 8/6/2019, 6:30pm, Central Community Center, 286 Lauderdale 277, Florence. 256-764-2885
• NuTones: 8/6/2019, 6:30pm, Lauderdale Christian Nursing Home, 2019 County Road 394, Killen.
• Florence York Rite Bodies: 8/6/2019, 7:00pm, building, 104 E.Tombigbee St., Florence.
• Open Mic Night: 8/6/2019, 7:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Gospel meeting: 8/6/2019, 7:00pm, New Hope Church of Christ, 8245 County Road, Florence.
