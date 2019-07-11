Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used.
Today
• NW-SCC BEST/Texas Instruments CAMP CODE for BOYS (grades 5 - 0): 7/11/2019, 8:30am, Northwest-Shoals Community College Bevill Center Room 151, 800 George Wallace Blvd., Muscle Shoals. $125 per camper. 256-764-4661
• Free, Fun, Low-Impact Aerobics: 7/11/2019, 9:00am, Killen Senior Center, 231 JC Mauldin Highway, Killen.
• A Cast of Blues exhibit: 7/11/2019, 9:00am, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• Book Reviews: 7/11/2019, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Write On: 7/11/2019, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Writer Workshop-2nd and Up: 7/11/2019, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Hot lunches: 7/11/2019, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. Sign in by 10 a.m.
• LifeSouth blood drive: 7/11/2019, 11:00am, Electronic Express, 398 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence.
• Shoals Civic League: 7/11/2019, 12:00pm, Clarion Hotel, 4900 Hatch Blvd., Sheffield. 256-627-4977
• Bunco: 7/11/2019, 2:00pm, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. 256-760-6420
• Yummy Stories- All Ages: 7/11/2019, 2:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Shoals Area Chapter of the Order of St. Luke meeting: 7/11/2019, 2:30pm, Park Place, 501 N. Montgomery Ave., Sheffield.
• Game Night: 7/11/2019, 5:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Miss Maud Lindsay Chapter No. 16, Order of the Confederate Rose: 7/11/2019, 5:30pm, Colbert County Board of Education building, 909 George Wallace Blvd., Tuscumbia. Meals available.
• M for Mississippi presentation: 7/11/2019, 6:00pm, Florence Indian Mound Museum, 1028 S. Court St., Florence.
• Northwest Alabama Purple Martin Club meeting: 7/11/2019, 7:00pm, Home of Wayne Hester, 3365 Colbert 20, Tuscumbia. 256-446-9369
• Quad City Squares square dance club: 7/11/2019, 7:00pm, Royal Avenue Recreation Center, 421 N. Royal Ave., Florence.
