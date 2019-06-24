Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used.
Today
• Cloverdale Quilters: 6/24/2019, 8:00am, Cloverdale Community Center, 17420 Lauderdale 8, Florence.
• Joints in Motion: 6/24/2019, 8:45am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence.
• Celebration & Preservation: Drawing Alabama's Architectural History exhibit: 6/24/2019, 9:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia.
• Helen Keller Art Show exhibit: 6/24/2019, 9:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia.
• The Rise of the Southern Craft Movement exhibit: 6/24/2019, 9:00am, Tennesse Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia.
• Vacation Bible school: 6/24/2019, 9:00am, Greenhill First Baptist Church, 15351 County Road 47, Green Hill.
• Yoga at the Library- All Ages: 6/24/2019, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Hot lunches: 6/24/2019, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. Sign in by 10 a.m.
• NW Alabama Backgammon Club: 6/24/2019, 11:00am, FloBama, 311 N. Court St., Florence. 256-856-4846
• Central Community center covered dish luncheon: 6/24/2019, 11:30am, Central Community Center, 4130 Lauderdale 6, Florence. 256-764-2885
• Rotary Club of Florence: 6/24/2019, 11:30am, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence.
• Greater Shoals/Sheffield Rotary Club Meeting: 6/24/2019, 12:00pm, Rhoda P's Restaurant & Catering, 312 N. Montgomery Ave., Sheffield.
• Caffeine Cinema: 6/24/2019, 2:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence. (256) 764-6564
• Journey Through Space-Elementary: 6/24/2019, 2:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Celebrate Recovery: 6/24/2019, 5:30pm, Florence First Church, 3610 Helton Drive, Florence.
• Florence Toastmasters Club meeting: 6/24/2019, 5:45pm, First Metro Bank, 325 S. Pine St. Third Floor, Florence. 256 415-7676
• Hope Al-Anon & Shoals Al-Teen: 6/24/2019, 6:00pm, Highland Park Church of Christ, 600 Geneva Ave., Muscle Shoals.
• Vacation Bible School: 6/24/2019, 6:00pm, Eleven Grove M.B. Church, Waterloo Road, Florence.
• Colbert County Republican Executive Committee meeting: 6/24/2019, 6:30pm, Donna and Friends Restaurant, 1325 Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals. 256-710-1440
• Elgin Senior Citizens Center business meeting: 6/24/2019, 6:30pm, Elgin Senior Center, 2519 Highway 101, Rogersville.
• Vacation Bible School: 6/24/2019, 6:30pm, Eastwood Church of Christ, 102 Leland Drive, Florence.
• Revival: 6/24/2019, 7:00pm, First Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 2422 Darby Drive, Florence.
• Revival: 6/24/2019, 7:00pm, Greater Zion M.B. Church, 3600 Woodard Ave., Florence.
• Gospel meeting: 6/24/2019, 7:00pm, Midway Church of Christ, 6000 Highway 43, Green Hill.
• Free short form improv workshop: 6/24/2019, 7-8:30pm, The Z, 416 N. Court St., Florence. Free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.