Today
• Chicken Stew/Barbecue for Sale: 7/4/2019, 6:00am, St. Michael's Church, 2751 County Road 30, Saint Florian.
• Car Show: 7/4/2019, 7:00am, Sloss Lake, Highway 24 East, Russellville.
• Keep the Shoals Beautiful: 7/4/2019, 9:00am, Chamber of Commerce Anderson Conference Room, 20 Hightower Place, Florence.
• Free, Fun, Low-Impact Aerobics: 7/4/2019, 9:00am, Killen Senior Center, 231 JC Mauldin Highway, Killen.
• Travis Wammack and the Snakeman Band: 7/4/2019, 11:00am, Sloss Lake, Highway 24 East, Russellville.
• LifeSouth blood drive: 7/4/2019, 1:00pm, Sloss Lake on Daily Lane, Russellville. 888-795-2707
• Bunco: 7/4/2019, 2:00pm, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. 256-760-6420
• Northwest Alabama MS Warriors: 7/4/2019, 5:30pm, Muscle Shoals Public Library, 1918 E. Avalon Ave, Muscle Shoals.
• Civil Air Patrol cadet program: 7/4/2019, 6:00pm, Northwest Alabama Regional Airport, TVA Hangar, Muscle Shoals. Prospective cadets must be 12-18 years old. 256-394-6613 or 256-383-1386
• LaGrange Living Historical Association meeting: 7/4/2019, 6:00pm, LaGrange College site visitor's center, off Alabama 157, Leighton. 256-702-6953
• Coast Guard auxiliary: 7/4/2019, 7:00pm, Regions Bank, 321 N. Seminary St., Florence.
• Cypress Chapter #195, Order of the Eastern Star: 7/4/2019, 7:00pm, building, 104 E.Tombigbee St., Florence.
• Quad City Squares square dance club: 7/4/2019, 7:00pm, Royal Avenue Recreation Center, 421 N. Royal Ave., Florence.
• Spirit of Freedom Celebration: 7/4/2019, 7:00pm, Florence/Lauderdale Visitor Center boardroom, 200 Jim Spain Drive, Florence.
