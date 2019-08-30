Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used.
Today
• It's All About Art exhibit: 8/30/2019, 9:00am, Kennedy Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• Hot lunches: 8/30/2019, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. Sign in by 10 a.m.
• Florence Kiwanis Club: 8/30/2019, 12:00pm, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence.
• University of North Alabama Women's Soccer vs Chattanooga: 8/30/2019, 7:00pm, University of North Alabama, 1 Harrison Plz, Florence.
• Christian Turner performs: 8/30/2019, 8:00pm, Champy's, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals.
• Gabe Allen LIVE: 8/30/2019, 9:00pm, Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence.
• LifeSouth blood drive: 8/30/2019, Big Lots, 1700 Darby Drive, Florence.
• Registration for Volleyball grades 4th-6th: 8/30/2019, the Recreation Center, 2901 19th Ave., Sheffield. includes a shirt. 256-386-5615
Saturday
• Hot lunches: 8/31/2019, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. Sign in by 10 a.m.
• Ford/UAW Retiree's Labor Day Picnic: 8/31/2019, 11:00am, McFarland Park, James Spain Drive, Florence.
• VFW Club Dance: 8/31/2019, 7:00pm, VFW Club, 410 N. Raleigh Ave., Sheffield.
• Back on Track: 8/31/2019, 7:00pm, Lil' Capone's, 3370 Cloverdale Road, Florence.
• Fathers N Sons: 8/31/2019, 9:00pm, Champy's, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals.
• Josh Rains LIVE: 8/31/2019, 9:00pm, Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence.
• LifeSouth blood drive: 8/31/2019, Foodland, 16143 U.S. 72 W., Rogersville.
