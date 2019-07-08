Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used.
Today
• Cloverdale Quilters: 7/8/2019, 8:00am, Cloverdale Community Center, 17420 Lauderdale 8, Florence.
• Joints in Motion: 7/8/2019, 8:45am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence.
• Batting Brigade quilt guild: 7/8/2019, 9:00am, Edgemont United Methodist Church, 1330 Eauclaire Ave., Florence. 256-764-1788
• A Cast of Blues exhibit: 7/8/2019, 9:00am, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• Yoga at the Library- All Ages: 7/8/2019, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N Wood Ave, Florence.
• Hot lunches: 7/8/2019, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. Sign in by 10 a.m.
• NW Alabama Backgammon Club: 7/8/2019, 11:00am, FloBama, 311 N. Court St., Florence. 256-856-4846
• LifeSouth blood drive: 7/8/2019, 11:00am, Big Star, 314 Jackson Ave., Russellville.
• Rotary Club of Florence: 7/8/2019, 11:30am, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence.
• Knights of Pythias meet: 7/8/2019, 11:30am, Mongolian Grill, 121 Cox Creek Parkway South, Florence.
• Greater Shoals/Sheffield Rotary Club Meeting: 7/8/2019, 12:00pm, Rhoda P's Restaurant & Catering, 312 N Montgomery Ave., Sheffield.
• Caffeine Cinema: 7/8/2019, 2:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N Wood Ave, Florence. (256) 764-6564
• Journey Through Space-Elementary: 7/8/2019, 2:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N Wood Ave, Florence.
• Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8640: 7/8/2019, 5:00pm, Chapter home, 611 15½ St., Sheffield. 256-577-9511
• Celebrate Recovery: 7/8/2019, 5:30pm, Florence First Church, 3610 Helton Drive, Florence.
• Florence Toastmasters Club meeting: 7/8/2019, 5:45pm, First Metro Bank, 325 S. Pine Street 3rd Floor, Florence. 256 415-7676
• Hope Al-Anon & Shoals Al-Teen: 7/8/2019, 6:00pm, Highland Park Church of Christ, 600 Geneva Ave., Muscle Shoals.
• Shoals Piecemakers quilt guild: 7/8/2019, 6:30pm, St. Bartholomew Episcopal Church, 1900 Darby Drive, Florence. 256-627-6388
