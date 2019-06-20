Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used.
Today
• Florence/Lauderdale Tourism Board meeting: 6/20/2019, 8:30am, Florence/Lauderdale Visitor Center boardroom, 200 Jim Spain Drive, Florence.
• Free, Fun, Low-Impact Aerobics: 6/20/2019, 9:00am, Killen Senior Center, 231 JC Mauldin Highway, Killen.
• Celebration & Preservation: Drawing Alabama's Architectural History exhibit: 6/20/2019, 9:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia.
• Helen Keller Art Show exhibit: 6/20/2019, 9:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia.
• The Rise of the Southern Craft Movement exhibit: 6/20/2019, 9:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia.
• Book Reviews: 6/20/2019, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Write On: 6/20/2019, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N Wood Ave, Florence.
• Writer Workshop-2nd and Up: 6/20/2019, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N Wood Ave, Florence.
• AARP Florence-Lauderdale Chapter 273 covered-dish dinner: 6/20/2019, 11:00am, Royal Avenue Recreation Center, 421 N. Royal Ave., Florence. Bring covered dish. 256-760-6425
• Hot lunches: 6/20/2019, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. Sign in by 10 a.m.
• Zip City Community Center covered-dish lunch: 6/20/2019, 11:30am, Zip City Community Center, 10511 Lauderdale 17, Florence. Bring covered dish.
• Shoals Civic League: 6/20/2019, 12:00pm, Clarion Hotel, 4900 Hatch Blvd., Sheffield. 256-627-4977
• Bunco: 6/20/2019, 2:00pm, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. 256-760-6420
• Yummy Stories- All Ages: 6/20/2019, 2:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Game Night: 6/20/2019, 5:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• National Management Association, TVA Muscle Shoals Chapter meeting: 6/20/2019, 5:30pm, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence. 256-386-2387
• Civil Air Patrol cadet program: 6/20/2019, 6:00pm, Northwest Alabama Regional Airport, TVA Hangar, Muscle Shoals. Prospective cadets must be 12-18 years old. 256-394-6613 or 256-383-1386
• Blue Hydrangeas: 6/20/2019, 6:00pm, The Red Poppy, inside The Shoppes at Coldwater, Tuscumbia.
• Vacation Bible School: 6/20/2019, 6:00pm, Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 1806 Poplar St., Muscle Shoals.
• Sons of Confederate Veterans O'Neal Camp No. 478 meeting: 6/20/2019, 6:30pm, Pope's Tavern and Museum, 203 Hermitage Drive, Florence. 256-764-4945
• Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5140: 6/20/2019, 6:30pm, VFW Hall, 127 S. Royal Ave., Florence. 256-762-3512
• NuTones perform: 6/20/2019, 6:30pm, Columbia Cottage Assisted Living, 2373 Roberts Lane, Florence.
• OperaSouth board of directors meeting: 6/20/2019, 7:00pm, Edward Jones Office, 206 S. Pine St., Florence. 888-976-7372
• Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4919 and ladies auxiliary meeting: 6/20/2019, 7:00pm, Post home, 419 Raleigh Ave., Sheffield. 256-381-7446
• Muscle Shoals Amateur Radio Club: 6/20/2019, 7:00pm, Colbert County EMA, Fifth and Water streets, Muscle Shoals.
• Cypress Chapter #195, Order of the Eastern Star: 6/20/2019, 7:00pm, 104 E. Tombigbee St., Florence.
• Quad City Squares square dance club: 6/20/2019, 7:00pm, Royal Avenue Recreation Center, 421 N. Royal Ave., Florence.
• Open Mic Night: 6/20/2019, 7:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Grease: 6/20/2019, 7:30pm, The Z, 416 N. Court St., Florence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.