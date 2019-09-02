Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used.
Today
• Cloverdale Quilters: 9/2/2019, 8:00am, Cloverdale Community Center, 17420 Lauderdale 8, Florence.
• Labor Day Chicken Stew Sale: 9/2/2019, 8:00am, Zip City Community Center, 0617-10191 Chisholm Road, Florence. Until sold out: $22 gallon, $12 half gallon, $6 quart
• Labor Day Celebration: 9/2/2019, 8:00am, Spring Park, Spring Park Road, Tuscumbia.
• Joints in Motion: 9/2/2019, 8:45am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence.
• Key Underwood Memorial Cemetery Coon Dog Cemetery Labor Day Celebration: 9/2/2019, 9:00am, Key Underwood Coon Dog Cemetery, 4945 Coon Dog Cemetery Road, Cherokee.
• Shoals Labor Day Celebration parade: 9/2/2019, 10:00am, building, Main Street, Tuscumbia.
• Travis Wammack and the Snakeman Band: 9/2/2019, 10:00am, Coon Dog Cemetery, 4945 Coon Dog Cemetery Road, Cherokee.
• Shoals Labor Council Labor Day in Spring Park " 100th Anniversary": 9/2/2019, 11:00am, Spring Park, 1 Spring Park Road, Tuscumbia. Entry is free 256-383-2758 or 256-394-7794
• NW Alabama Backgammon Club: 9/2/2019, 11:00am, FloBama, 311 N. Court St., Florence. 256-856-4846
• Rotary Club of Florence: 9/2/2019, 11:30am, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence.
• Greater Shoals/Sheffield Rotary Club Meeting: 9/2/2019, 12:00pm, Rhoda P's Restaurant & Catering, 312 N Montgomery Ave., Sheffield.
• Celebrate Recovery: 9/2/2019, 5:30pm, Florence First Church, 3610 Helton Drive, Florence.
• Florence Toastmasters Club meeting: 9/2/2019, 5:45pm, First Metro Bank, 325 S. Pine Street 3rd Floor, Florence. 256 415-7676
• Hope Al-Anon & Shoals Al-Teen: 9/2/2019, 6:00pm, Highland Park Church of Christ, 600 Geneva Ave., Muscle Shoals.
