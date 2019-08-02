Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used.
Today
• Artworks 19: 8/2/2019, 9:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia.
• It's All About Art exhibit: 8/2/2019, 9:00am, Kennedy Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• Memorabilia Room open: 8/2/2019, 10:00am, Burrell Slater School site building, 620 W. College St., Florence.
• Hot lunches: 8/2/2019, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. Sign in by 10 a.m.
• Florence Kiwanis Club: 8/2/2019, 12:00pm, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence.
• LifeSouth blood drive: 8/2/2019, 12:00pm, Walmart, 13675 U.S 43, Russellville.
• Travis Wammack and the Snakeman Band: 8/2/2019, 6:00pm, On the Rocks, 110 N. Court St., Florence.
• Southern Breeze: 8/2/2019, 7:00pm, Las Trojas Cantina, Florence Mall, Florence.
• Max Russell: 8/2/2019, 8:00pm, Champy's, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals.
Saturday
• Underwood-Petersville Community Center breakfast: 8/3/2019, 6:00am, Underwood-Petersville Community Center, 840 Lauderdale 7, Florence. $6 adults; $3 children
• Babypalooza LIVE! The Shoals / Florence: 8/3/2019, 10:00am, Marriott Convention Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence.
• LifeSouth blood drive: 8/3/2019, 1:00pm, Martin's Family Clothing, 550 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence.
• Bryan Muse Band: 8/3/2019, 6:30pm, FloBama, 311 N. Court St., Florence.
• VFW Club Dance: 8/3/2019, 7:00pm, VFW Club, 410 N. Raleigh Ave., Sheffield.
• Comedy Experience: 8/3/2019, 7:00pm, , 111 W. Third Street, Sheffield.
• Jeff and Jordan: 8/3/2019, 8:00pm, Champy's, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals.
