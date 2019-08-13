Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used.
Today
• Free, Fun, Low-Impact Aerobics: 8/13/2019, 9:00am, Killen Senior Center, 231 JC Mauldin Highway, Killen.
• Artworks 19: 8/13/2019, 9:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St, Tuscumbia.
• It's All About Art exhibit: 8/13/2019, 9:00am, Kennedy Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• Hot lunches: 8/13/2019, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. Sign in by 10 a.m.
• Tuscumbia Kiwanis Club: 8/13/2019, 12:00pm, Helen Keller Public Library, 511 N. Main St., Tuscumbia.
• Florence Exchange Club: 8/13/2019, 12:00pm, Marriott Shoals Concerence Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence. 256-443-3836
• LifeSouth blood drive: 8/13/2019, 2:00pm, Essity, 1834-B Haley Drive, Cherokee.
• Swamp John's Dinner: 8/13/2019, 4:00pm, Lexington Senior Center, 100 McGuire Lane, Lexington. Shrimp, fish or chicken, slaws, fries, drink and dessert.
• 1-hour free bowling: 8/13/2019, 5:00pm, Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence.
• Karen Gruber and Joseph Stallworth: 8/13/2019, 5:00pm, Swampers, 10 Hightower Place, Florence.
• League of Women Voters of the Shoals: 8/13/2019, 5:15pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Celebrate Recovery: 8/13/2019, 6:00pm, Florence First Church of the Nazarene, 102 Fairground Road, Florence.
• Shoals Model Railroaders: 8/13/2019, 6:00pm, Tuscumbia Depot, 206 W. Fifth St., Tuscumbia.
• NAMI Shoals Family Support Group: 8/13/2019, 7:00pm, NAMI Shoals office, 749 Thompson St., Suite A, Florence.
• NAMI Connection Recovery Support Group: 8/13/2019, 7:00pm, NAMI Shoals office, 749 Thompson St., Suite A, Florence.
• Revival: 8/13/2019, 7:00pm, First Baptist Church, 521 College Ave., Russellville.
• Sheffield Business and Professional Association meeting: 8/13/2019, Park Place, 500 N. Montgomery Ave., Sheffield. 256-383-6711
• Registration for Volleyball grades 4th-6th: 8/13/2019, the Recreation Center, 2901 19th Ave., Sheffield. Includes a shirt. 256-386-5615
