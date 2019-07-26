Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used.
Today
• Artworks 19: 7/26/2019, 9:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St, Tuscumbia.
• A Cast of Blues exhibit: 7/26/2019, 9:00am, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• It's All About Art exhibit: 7/26/2019, 9:00am, Kennedy Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• W.C. Handy Museum open: 7/26/2019, 9:00am, W.C. Handy Museum, 620 W. College St., Florence.
• Movie "St. Louis Blues" showing: 7/26/2019, 10:00am, Alabama Music Hall of Fame, 617 Highway 72 W., Tuscumbia.
• Hot lunches: 7/26/2019, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. Sign in by 10 a.m.
• John Bull and Skyler Saufley perform: 7/26/2019, 11:30am, Champy's, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals.
• Florence Kiwanis Club: 7/26/2019, 12:00pm, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence.
• Swampfest: James LeBlanc and Angela Hacker: 7/26/2019, 2:00pm, 200 Jim Spain Dr, Florence.
• 11th Annual Massively Cool Indoor Street Festival: 7/26/2019, 6:00pm, Marriott Shoals Hotel & Spa, 10 Hightower Place, Florence.
• Asleep by Ten performs: 7/26/2019, 6:30pm, FloBama, 311 N. Court St., Florence.
• Firefighter Rodeo: 7/26/2019, 7:00pm, 65 Sportsplex Drive, Muscle Shoals.
• Summer revival: 7/26/2019, 7:00pm, Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church, 305 Bethlehem Road, Russellville.
• Travis Wammack and the Snakeman Band: 7/26/2019, 7:00pm, Shoals Theatre, 123 N. Seminary St., Florence.
• James LeBlanc and The Winchesters: 7/26/2019, 8:00pm, Champy's, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals.
• LifeSouth blood drive: 7/26/2019, W.C. Handy Festival – Riverside Jazz, McFarland Park, Florence.
Saturday
• Lexington Senior Center breakfast: 7/27/2019, 6:30am, Lexington Senior Center, 100 Maguire Lane, Lexington. 256-229-8810
• Breakfast: 7/27/2019, 6:30am, Zip City Community Center, 10511 Lauderdale 17, Florence. $6 adults; $3 children
• Vacation Bible School and church picnic: 7/27/2019, 8:00am, Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, 115 Easterwood St., Cherokee.
• W.C. Handy Museum open: 7/27/2019, 9:00am, W.C. Handy Museum, 620 W. College St., Florence.
• LifeSouth blood drive: 7/27/2019, 12:00pm, Sky Zone, 250 Mangum St., Florence.
• Shoals Blues Challenge: 7/27/2019, 1:00pm, The Mane Room, 310 N. Pine St., Florence.
• Swampfest: Mitch Mann & Russell Mefford: 7/27/2019, 2:00pm, 200 Jim Spain Dr, Florence.
• Book signing for "Willful Shadows": 7/27/2019, 2:00pm, Alabama's Music Hall of Fame, 617 Highway 72 W., Tuscumbia.
• Travis Wammack and the Snakeman Band: 7/27/2019, 6:30pm, FloBama, 311 N. Court St., Florence.
• VFW Club Dance: 7/27/2019, 7:00pm, VFW Club, 410 N. Raleigh Ave., Sheffield.
• Firefighter Rodeo: 7/27/2019, 7:00pm, 65 Sportsplex Drive, Muscle Shoals.
• Party with Peanutt: 7/27/2019, 7:00pm, Earl Peanutt Montgomery Music Museum, 505 N. Raleigh Ave., Sheffield.
• The Late Blumers with Phil Proctor and Friends perform: 7/27/2019, 8:00pm, Champy's, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals.
