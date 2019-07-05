Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used.
Today
• Underwood-Petersville Community Center breakfast: 7/6/2019, 6:00am, Underwood-Petersville Community Center, 840 Lauderdale 7, Florence. $6 adults; $3 children
• Awesome Art- All Ages: 7/6/2019, 2:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N Wood Ave, Florence.
• VFW Club Dance: 7/6/2019, 7:00pm, VFW Club, 410 N. Raleigh Ave., Sheffield.
• Showdown in Concert: 7/6/2019, 7:00pm, Crosspoint Church of Christ, 1350 Cox Creek Pkwy., Florence. Children 5 and younger admitted free.
• Travis Wammack and the Snakeman Band: 7/6/2019, 7:00pm, Downtown, Main Street, Cherokee.
• The Miracle Worker: 7/6/2019, 8:00pm, Ivy Green, 300 N. Commons St., Tuscumbia.
• Cole Nichols and Friends: 7/6/2019, 8:00pm, Champy's, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals.
