Today
• Free, Fun, Low-Impact Aerobics: 8/20/2019, 9:00am, Killen Senior Center, 231 JC Mauldin Highway, Killen.
• Artworks 19: 8/20/2019, 9:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St, Tuscumbia.
• It's All About Art exhibit: 8/20/2019, 9:00am, Kennedy Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• Hot lunches: 8/20/2019, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. Sign in by 10 a.m.
• LifeSouth blood drive: 8/20/2019, 11:00am, Lexington Public Library, 11075 Highway 101, Lexington.
• Cloverdale RSVP lunch: 8/20/2019, 11:30am, Cloverdale Community Center, 17420 Lauderdale 8, Florence. Bring covered dish. 256-764-6899
• Florence Exchange Club: 8/20/2019, 12:00pm, Marriott Shoals Concerence Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence. 256-443-3836
• Tuscumbia Kiwanis Club: 8/20/2019, 12:00pm, Helen Keller Public Library, 511 N. Main St., Tuscumbia.
• 1-hour free bowling: 8/20/2019, 5:00pm, Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence.
• Deshler Class 0f 1960: 8/20/2019, 5:00pm, Vertillo's Pizza, 312 N. Montgomery Ave., Sheffield.
• Karen Gruber and Joseph Stallworth: 8/20/2019, 5:00pm, Swampers, 10 Hightower Pl, Florence.
• Celebrate Recovery: 8/20/2019, 6:00pm, Florence First Church of the Nazarene, 102 Fairground Road, Florence.
• Shoals Model Railroaders: 8/20/2019, 6:00pm, Tuscumbia Depot, 206 W. Fifth St., Tuscumbia.
• Book talk/signing: A Hard Rain: America in the 1960s, Our Decade of Hope, Possibility, and Innocence
• Lost by Frye Gaillard: 8/20/2019, 6:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Tigers! Lions! Bulldogs! Wildcats! Customized Team Colors Door Hanger: 8/20/2019, 6:00pm, The Red Poppy, inside The Shoppes at Coldwater, Tuscumbia.
• NuTones: 8/20/2019, 6:00pm, Morningside, 413 Cox Blvd., Sheffield.
• North Alabama Civil War Round Table meeting: 8/20/2019, 6:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Revival: 8/20/2019, 7:00pm, Muscle Shoals Church of God, 1700 Firestone Ave., Muscle Shoals.
• Coalition of Alzheimer’s and Related Disorders board meeting: 8/20/2019, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library conference room, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence. 256-766-5726
• Shoals Valley Scottish Rite: 8/20/2019, 104 E. Tombigbee St., Florence.
• Registration for Volleyball grades 4th-6th: 8/20/2019, the Recreation Center, 2901 19th Ave., Sheffield. Includes a shirt 256-386-5615
