Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used.
Today
• LifeSouth blood drive: 7/25/2019, 7:00am, North Alabama Medical Center, 1701 Veterans Drive, Florence.
• Free, Fun, Low-Impact Aerobics: 7/25/2019, 9:00am, Killen Senior Center, 231 JC Mauldin Highway, Killen.
• Artworks 19: 7/25/2019, 9:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St, Tuscumbia.
• A Cast of Blues exhibit: 7/25/2019, 9:00am, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• It's All About Art exhibit: 7/25/2019, 9:00am, Kennedy Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• W.C. Handy Museum open: 7/25/2019, 9:00am, W.C. Handy Museum, 620 W. College St., Florence.
• Movie "St. Louis Blues" showing: 7/25/2019, 10:00am, Alabama Music Hall of Fame, 617 Highway 72 W., Tuscumbia.
• Hot lunches: 7/25/2019, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. Sign in by 10 a.m.
• Medical Group Management Association of the Shoals meeting: 7/25/2019, 11:30am, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence. 256-764-1858
• Greater Shoals Chapter of Military Officers Association of America meeting: 7/25/2019, 11:30am, Post 11 of American Legion, 318 S. Court St., Florence. 256-762-4072
• Travis Wammack and Jim, Unplugged: 7/25/2019, 11:30am, Champy's, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals.
• Shoals Civic League: 7/25/2019, 12:00pm, Clarion Hotel, 4900 Hatch Blvd., Sheffield. 256-627-4977
• Bunco: 7/25/2019, 2:00pm, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. 256-760-6420
• UNPLUGGED w/Kerry Gilbert & Hugh Banks: 7/25/2019, 2:00pm, 200 Jim Spain Dr, Florence.
• Photoshop 101 with Lizzy and Tucker: 7/25/2019, 5:30pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Vacation Bible School: 7/25/2019, 5:30pm, Florence First United Methodist Church, 415 N. Seminary St., Florence.
• Shoals Archaeological Stewardship: 7/25/2019, 6:00pm, Florence Indian Mound Museum, 1028 S. Court St., Florence.
• American Legion Florence-Lauderdale Post 11 meeting: 7/25/2019, 7:00pm, American Legion Florence-Lauderdale Post 11, 318 S. Court St., Florence.
• Quad City Squares square dance club: 7/25/2019, 7:00pm, Royal Avenue Recreation Center, 421 N. Royal Ave., Florence.
• Summer revival: 7/25/2019, 7:00pm, Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church, 305 Bethlehem Road, Russellville.
• SheffieldLodge #503 F&AM: 7/25/2019, 7:00pm, Sheffield Lodge, 300 N. Atlanta Ave., Sheffield. 256-443-4656
• Combo Kings: 7/25/2019, 7:00pm, Champy's, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals.
• Shoals Astronomy Club meeting: 7/25/2019, 7:30pm, University of North Alabama planetarium, Florence. 256-765-4284
