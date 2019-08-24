Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used.
Today
• Lexington Senior Center breakfast: 8/24/2019, 6:30am, Lexington Senior Center, 100 Maguire Lane, Lexington. 256-229-8810
• Zip City Community Center breakfast: 8/24/2019, 6:30am, Zip City Community Center, 10511 Lauderdale 17, Florence. $6 adults; $3 children
• Rockin’ Y Farm & Ranch Celebrates 2019 Purina® Check-R-Board® Days: 8/24/2019, 8:00am, Rockin’ Y Farm & Ranch, 10001 AL-20, Florence.
• Dormfest (for the rest of us): 8/24/2019, 10:00am, Dorm Eleven, 414 North Montgomery Avenue, Sheffield.
• LifeSouth blood drive: 8/24/2019, 1:00pm, Underwood Petersville Volunteer Fire Department, 4661 Highway 157, Florence.
• Josh and Judy with Aaron Cox LIVE: 8/24/2019, 6:00pm, Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence.
• VFW Club Dance: 8/24/2019, 7:00pm, VFW Club, 410 N. Raleigh Ave., Sheffield.
• 3-day revival: 8/24/2019, 7:00pm, Cowboy Church of Colbert County, 3440 Highway 157, Leighton.
• Shindig 11 - Margo Price: 8/24/2019, 7:30pm, ,123 N Seminary St, Florence, AL 35630, USA, Florence.
• "A Day with Rey": 8/24/2019, 7:30pm, The Z, 416 N Court St., Florence.
• Paint The Shoals Purple 5K/1 Mile fun run & color run across Wilson Dam: 8/24/2019, 8:00pm, Heritage Park, 15 Hightower Pl, Florence. 5K $20 & day of registration $25 1 Mile $10 & $15 day of (256) 980-3441
• The Matt Prater Band: 8/24/2019, 8:00pm, Champy's, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals.
• Registration for Volleyball grades 4th-6th: 8/24/2019, the Recreation Center, 2901 19th Ave., Sheffield. Includes a shirt 256-386-5615
