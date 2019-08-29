Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used.
Today
• Free, Fun, Low-Impact Aerobics: 8/29/2019, 9:00am, Killen Senior Center, 231 JC Mauldin Highway, Killen.
• Artworks 19: 8/29/2019, 9:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St, Tuscumbia.
• It's All About Art exhibit: 8/29/2019, 9:00am, Kennedy Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• Women's Community Bible Study: 8/29/2019, 9:30am, Barton Baptist, 12925 Highway 72, Cherokee.
• Hot lunches: 8/29/2019, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. Sign in by 10 a.m.
• Get Dirty at the Library: 8/29/2019, 11:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Shoals Civic League: 8/29/2019, 12:00pm, Clarion Hotel, 4900 Hatch Bouldvard, Sheffield. 256-627-4977
• LifeSouth blood drive: 8/29/2019, 12:00pm, Rick's Produce, 106 Hollywood Ave., Muscle Shoals.
• War Eagle: 8/29/2019, 6:00pm, The Red Poppy, inside The Shoppes at Coldwater, Tuscumbia.
• Bunco and Business Cards: 8/29/2019, 6:00pm, Bank Independent, 1109 E. Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals.
• American Legion Florence-Lauderdale Post 11 meeting: 8/29/2019, 7:00pm, American Legion Florence-Lauderdale Post 11, 318 S. Court St., Florence.
• Quad City Squares square dance club: 8/29/2019, 7:00pm, Royal Avenue Recreation Center, 421 N. Royal Ave., Florence.
• University of North Alabama Football vs Western Illinois: 8/29/2019, 7:00pm, University of North Alabama, 1 Harrison Plz, Florence.
• Zack Hunt to visit: 8/29/2019, 7:00pm, Edgemont United Methodist Church, 1330 Eauclaire Ave., Florence.
• Shoals Astronomy Club meeting: 8/29/2019, 7:30pm, University of North Alabama planetarium, Florence. 256-765-4284
• Registration for Volleyball grades 4th-6th: 8/29/2019, the Recreation Center, 2901 19th Ave., Sheffield. includes a shirt 256-386-5615
