Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used.
Today
• Celebration & Preservation: Drawing Alabama's Architectural History exhibit: 6/21/2019, 9:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia.
• Helen Keller Art Show exhibit: 6/21/2019, 9:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia.
• The Rise of the Southern Craft Movement exhibit: 6/21/2019, 9:00am, Tennesse Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia.
• StoryTime: 6/21/2019, 10:00am, Sheffield Public Library, 316 N. Montgomery Ave., Sheffield.
• Babies Love the Library- Infants-24 months: 6/21/2019, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Hot lunches: 6/21/2019, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. Sign in by 10 a.m.
• Florence Kiwanis Club: 6/21/2019, 12:00pm, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence.
• Anime & Manga Club: 6/21/2019, 2:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Lego Build- All Ages: 6/21/2019, 2:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• The Tennessee Valley Strummers: 6/21/2019, 2:00pm, 200 Jim Spain Dr, Florence.
• History of Video Games: 6/21/2019, 3:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• JobreFest: 6/21/2019, 4:00pm, 526 E College St., Florence.
• Shoals Artists Guild meeting: 6/21/2019, 6:00pm, Art & More, 124 E. Tennessee St, Florence.
• Singing River Squares dance: 6/21/2019, 6:30pm, Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence.
• Beauty & The Beast: 6/21/2019, 7:00pm, Shoals Community Theatre, 123 N. Seminary St., Florence.
• Travis Wammack and the Snakeman Band: 6/21/2019, 7:00pm, Superhero's Chef, 104 S. Main St., Tuscumbia.
• Grease: 6/21/2019, 7:30pm, The Z, 416 N. Court St., Florence.
• The Miracle Worker: 6/21/2019, 8:00pm, Ivy Green, 300 N. Commons St., Tuscumbia.
• FLUX performs: 6/21/2019, 8:00pm, Champy's, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals.
• Brittany Moore LIVE: 6/21/2019, 8:00pm, Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence.
Saturday
• Lexington Senior Center breakfast: 6/22/2019, 6:30am, Lexington Senior Center, 100 Maguire Lane, Lexington. 256-229-8810
• Breakfast: 6/22/2019, 6:30am, Zip City Community Center, 10511 Lauderdale 17, Florence. $6 adults; $3 children.
• Movie in Wilson Park: 6/22/2019, 8:00am, E. Tombigbee St., Florence.
• Local makers and Music Day: 6/22/2019, 10:00am, 200 Jim Spain Drive, Florence.
• Awesome Art- All Ages: 6/22/2019, 2:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Johnny Collier Acoustics: 6/22/2019, 4:00pm, 71 Auction House, 10176 Highway 72, Rogersville.
• Rockin' on the River: 6/22/2019, 6:00pm, 1000 Club Drive, Killen.
• The Cadillacs perform: 6/22/2019, 6:00pm, Zip City Fire Department, 9235 Highway 17, Florence.
• Juneteenth Celebration: 6/22/2019, 6:00pm, Lauderdale County Courthouse, 102 S. Court St., Florence.
• VFW Club Dance: 6/22/2019, 7:00pm, VFW Club, 410 N. Raleigh Ave., Sheffield.
• Beauty & The Beast: 6/22/2019, 7:00pm, Shoals Community Theatre, 123 N. Seminary St., Florence.
• Grease: 6/22/2019, 7:30pm, The Z, 416 N. Court St., Florence.
• The Miracle Worker: 6/22/2019, 8:00pm, Ivy Green, 300 N. Commons St., Tuscumbia.
• Emily Daniel and Jack Settle LIVE: 6/22/2019, 8:00pm, Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence.
• Travis Wammack: 6/22/2019, 8:00pm, Champy's, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals.
• Johnny Collier and the Misbehaviators: 6/22/2019, 9:00pm, Parker's Place, 4022 Highway 43 S., St. Joseph, Tennessee.
