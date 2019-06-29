Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used.
Today
• Vacation Bible school: 6/29/2019, 9:00am, Greenhill First Baptist Church, 15351 County Road 47, Green Hill.
• Art of the Dish Exhibit: 6/29/2019, 10:00am, Belle Mont Mansion, 1569 Cook Lane, Tuscumbia.
• Anniversary/Homecoming: 6/29/2019, 10:00am, Healing Fountain Apostolic Faith Church, 1019 Sterling Blvd., Sheffield.
• Benefit Poker Run Memorial Ride: 6/29/2019, 10:00am, Natchez Harley Davidson, U.S. 72, Tuscumbia.
• Special Needs VBS: 6/29/2019, 10:00am, Greenhill First Baptist Church, 15351 County Road 47, Green Hill.
• Awesome Art- All Ages: 6/29/2019, 2:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N Wood Ave, Florence.
• Fifth Saturday Night Singing: 6/29/2019, 6:30pm, Second Baptist Church, Corner of Fifth Street and Frankfort Avenue, Sheffield.
• Deja Vu performs: 6/29/2019, 6:30pm, FloBama, 311 N. Court St., Florence.
• Michele Sherie's Beauty Experience Presents Sip and Slay 2019: 6/29/2019, 7:00pm, Sheffield Public Library, 316 N Montgomery Ave, Sheffield.
• VFW Club Dance: 6/29/2019, 7:00pm, VFW Club, 410 N. Raleigh Ave., Sheffield.
• Little Shop of Horrors: 6/29/2019, 7:30pm, Florence.
• Love & Resistance Drag Show Renaissance City Pride: 6/29/2019, 8:00pm, The Mane Room, 310 North Pine Street, Florence.
• The Miracle Worker: 6/29/2019, 8:00pm, Ivy Green, 300 N. Commons St., Tuscumbia.
• Brian Sutherland LIVE: 6/29/2019, 9:00pm, Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence.
• The Pistol and The Queen: 6/29/2019, 10:00pm, Champy's, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals.
