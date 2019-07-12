Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used.
Today
• Pay It Forward: 7/12/2019, 8:00am, Any Participating Financial Institution, Florence. 256-764-4661
• A Cast of Blues exhibit: 7/12/2019, 9:00am, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• StoryTime: 7/12/2019, 10:00am, Sheffield Public Library, 316 N. Montgomery Ave., Sheffield.
• Babies Love the Library- Infants-24 months: 7/12/2019, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Underwood-Petersville Community Center covered-dish lunch: 7/12/2019, 11:00am, Underwood-Petersville Community Center, 840 Lauderdale 7, Florence. Bring a covered dish.
• Hot lunches: 7/12/2019, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. Sign in by 10 a.m.
• LifeSouth blood drive: 7/12/2019, 11:00am, Genesis Keller Landing, 813 Keller Landing, Tuscumbia.
• Florence Kiwanis Club: 7/12/2019, 12:00pm, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence.
• Lego Build- All Ages: 7/12/2019, 2:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Harry Potter's Birthday: 7/12/2019, 2:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Sons of Confederate Veterans Col. William A. Johnson Camp No. 898: 7/12/2019, 6:00pm, Helen Keller Public Library conference room, 511 N. Main St., Tuscumbia. 256-383-4204
• Southern Breeze: 7/12/2019, 7:00pm, Lil Capones, Cloverdale Road, Florence.
• Travis Wammack and the Snakeman Band: 7/12/2019, 7:00pm, Superhero Chefs, 104 S. Main St., Tuscumbia.
• Cowboy Up for Jesus Men's Conference: 7/12/2019, 7:00pm, Cowboy Church of Colbert County, Alabama 157, Leighton.
• Lights for Liberty: A Vigil to End Human Detention Camps: 7/12/2019, 8:00pm, Wilson Park, East Tombigbee Street, Florence.
• The Miracle Worker: 7/12/2019, 8:00pm, Ivy Green, 300 N. Commons St., Tuscumbia.
• Deja Vu performs: 7/12/2019, 8:00pm, Champy's, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals.
• Gabe Allen LIVE: 7/12/2019, 9:00pm, The Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence.
Saturday
• Cloverdale Community Center breakfast: 7/13/2019, 6:30am, Cloverdale Community Center, 17420 Lauderdale 8, Florence. $6 adults; $3 children
• Junkfest 2019: 7/13/2019, 8:00am, 1660 Wilson Dam Road, Muscle, Florence.
• Cowboy Up for Jesus Men's Conference: 7/13/2019, 8:00am, Cowboy Church of Colbert County, Alabama 157, Leighton.
• The Way We Were: 7/13/2019, 10:00am, Russellville Canteen, 217 Washington Ave., Russellville.
• LifeSouth blood drive: 7/13/2019, 11:00am, Watson's Furniture, 1678 S. Wilson Dam Road, Muscle Shoals.
• Hail the Rail: Tuscumbia Railroad Day: 7/13/2019, 11:00am, Roundhouse, 204 W. Fifth St., Tuscumbia.
• Lauderdale County Alabama Democratic Conference: 7/13/2019, 1:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence. 256-762-0209
• Hail the Rail - Tour of Homes: 7/13/2019, 1:00pm, Roundhouse, 204 W. Fifth St., Tuscumbia.
• Second Saturdays: 7/13/2019, 5:00pm, Downtown Tuscumbia.
• The Cadillacs perform: 7/13/2019, 6:00pm, Zip City Fire Department, 9301 Chisholm Road, Florence.
• Southern Breeze: 7/13/2019, 6:30pm, FloBama, North Court Street, Florence.
• VFW Club Dance: 7/13/2019, 7:00pm, VFW Club, 410 N. Raleigh Ave., Sheffield.
• Rockin' at the Roxy: 7/13/2019, 7:00pm, Roxy Theatre, 208 N. Jackson Ave., Russellville. Children 6 and younger free.
• James LeBanc, Angela Hacker and Mark Narmore perform: 7/13/2019, 7:00pm, Earl Peanutt Montgomery Music Museum, 505 N. Raleigh Ave., Sheffield.
• The Miracle Worker: 7/13/2019, 8:00pm, Ivy Green, 300 N. Commons St., Tuscumbia.
• Independence Day Recovery Show: 7/13/2019, 8:00pm, The Mixer Event Center & Commercial Kitchen, 215 N. Nashville Ave., Sheffield.
• Big Joe and the Catfish Junkies: 7/13/2019, 8:00pm, Champy's, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals.
• EG Vines and Natalie Royal LIVE: 7/13/2019, 8:00pm, The Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence.
