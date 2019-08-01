Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used.
Today
• Keep the Shoals Beautiful: 8/1/2019, 9:00am, Chamber of Commerce Anderson Conference Room, 20 Hightower Place, Florence.
• Free, Fun, Low-Impact Aerobics: 8/1/2019, 9:00am, Killen Senior Center, 231 JC Mauldin Highway, Killen.
• Artworks 19: 8/1/2019, 9:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St, Tuscumbia.
• A Cast of Blues exhibit: 8/1/2019, 9:00am, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• It's All About Art exhibit: 8/1/2019, 9:00am, Kennedy Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• Registration for Colbert Community Bible Study: 8/1/2019, 9:00am, Barton Baptist, Highway 72, Cherokee.
• LifeSouth blood drive: 8/1/2019, 10:00am, Listerhill Credit Union, 4791 E. Second St., Muscle Shoals.
• Hot lunches: 8/1/2019, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. Sign in by 10 a.m.
• Shoals Civic League: 8/1/2019, 12:00pm, Clarion Hotel, 4900 Hatch Blvd., Sheffield. 256-627-4977
• Northwest Alabama MS Warriors: 8/1/2019, 5:30pm, Muscle Shoals Public Library, 1918 E. Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals.
• Kerry Gilbert and Friends: 8/1/2019, 5:30pm, Doe's Eat Place, 114 N. Jackson Ave., Russellville.
• The Sons of Confederate Veterans, Lt Col John W Harris Jr, Camp #1833 meeting: 8/1/2019, 6:00pm, Russellville Recreation Center, Ash Avenue, Russellville. 256-324-2317
• LaGrange Living Historical Association meeting: 8/1/2019, 6:00pm, LaGrange College site visitor's center, off Alabama 157, Leighton. 256-702-6953
• Sons of Confederate Veterans, Lt. Col. John W. Harris Jr. Camp No. 1833: 8/1/2019, 6:00pm, Russellville Recreation Center, 201 Ash Ave., Russellville. 256-324-2317
• Travis Wammack and the Snakeman Band: 8/1/2019, 6:30pm, FloBAma, 311 N. Court St., Florence.
• NuTones: 8/1/2019, 6:30pm, Keestone, 201 N. Cedar St., Florence.
• Coast Guard auxiliary: 8/1/2019, 7:00pm, Regions Bank, 321 N. Seminary St., Florence.
• Cypress Chapter #195, Order of the Eastern Star: 8/1/2019, 7:00pm, building, 104 E. Tombigbee St., Florence.
• Quad City Squares square dance club: 8/1/2019, 7:00pm, Royal Avenue Recreation Center, 421 N. Royal Ave., Florence.
• Florence Camerata rehearsals: 8/1/2019, 7:00pm, Choral Room, UNA, Florence. 910-309-2177
