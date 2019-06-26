Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used.
Today
• Joints in Motion: 6/26/2019, 8:45am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence.
• Celebration & Preservation: Drawing Alabama's Architectural History exhibit: 6/26/2019, 9:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia.
• Helen Keller Art Show exhibit: 6/26/2019, 9:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia.
• The Rise of the Southern Craft Movement exhibit: 6/26/2019, 9:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia.
• A Cast of Blues exhibit: 6/26/2019, 9:00am, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• Vacation Bible school: 6/26/2019, 9:00am, Greenhill First Baptist Church, 15351 County Road 47, Green Hill.
• PALS of the Shoals, Colbert County Chapter meeting: 6/26/2019, 10:00am, Colbert County Office Complex, conference room, U.S. 72 East, Tuscumbia. 256-383-4376
• Wednesday Knitters: 6/26/2019, 10:00am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Story Time Favorites- Ages 2-6: 6/26/2019, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Hot lunches: 6/26/2019, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. Sign in by 10 a.m.
• Music in the Park: 6/26/2019, 11:30am, East Tombigbee Street, Florence.
• Kids in the Collaboratory- 2nd and Up: 6/26/2019, 2:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Pinspiration: 6/26/2019, 2:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Art Through the Ages: 6/26/2019, 3:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Table-Top Game Night: 6/26/2019, 4:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• A Disciple's Path: A Guide for United Methodists: 6/26/2019, 6:00pm, First United Methodist Church, 415 N. Seminary St., Florence.
• Vacation Bible School: 6/26/2019, 6:00pm, Eleven Grove M.B. Church, Waterloo Road, Florence.
• Vacation Bible School: 6/26/2019, 6:30pm, Eastwood Church of Christ, 102 Leland Drive, Florence.
• UNA Shoals Showcase: 6/26/2019, 7:00pm, Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence.
• Revival: 6/26/2019, 7:00pm, First Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 2422 Darby Drive, Florence.
• Revival: 6/26/2019, 7:00pm, Greater Zion M.B. Church, 3600 Woodard Ave., Florence.
• Gospel meeting: 6/26/2019, 7:00pm, Midway Church of Christ, 6000 Highway 43, Greenhill.
