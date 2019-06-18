Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used.
Today
• Free, Fun, Low-Impact Aerobics: 6/18/2019, 9:00am, Killen Senior Center, 231 JC Mauldin Highway, Killen.
• TVA Retirees Association meeting: 6/18/2019, 9:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Coliseum, 702 Veterans Drive, Florence. 256-383-1701
• Hot lunches: 6/18/2019, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. Sign in by 10 a.m.
• Tuscumbia Kiwanis Club: 6/18/2019, 12:00pm, Helen Keller Public Library, 511 N. Main St., Tuscumbia.
• Florence Exchange Club: 6/18/2019, 12:00pm, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence. 256-443-3836
• 1-hour free bowling: 6/18/2019, 5:00pm, Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence.
• Celebrate Recovery: 6/18/2019, 6:00pm, Florence First Church of the Nazarene, 102 Fairground Road, Florence.
• Shoals Model Railroaders: 6/18/2019, 6:00pm, Tuscumbia Depot, 206 W. Fifth St., Tuscumbia.
• North Alabama Civil War Round Table meeting: 6/18/2019, 6:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Social dancing: 6/18/2019, 6:30pm, The Club/Florence Parks and Recreation, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence.
• Coalition of Alzheimer’s and Related Disorders board meeting: 6/18/2019, , Florence-Lauderdale Public Library conference room, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence. 256-766-5726
• Shoals Valley Scottish Rite: 6/18/2019, 104 E. Tombigbee St., Florence.
• Deshler Class of 1960 meeting: 6/18/2019, Coach's Restaurant, 200 S. Main St., Tuscumbia.
