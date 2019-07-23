Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used.
Today
• Free, Fun, Low-Impact Aerobics: 7/23/2019, 9:00am, Killen Senior Center, 231 JC Mauldin Highway, Killen.
• Artworks 19: 7/23/2019, 9:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St, Tuscumbia.
• A Cast of Blues exhibit: 7/23/2019, 9:00am, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• The Pinta and the Nina: 7/23/2019, 9:00am, Florence Harbor Marina, 1050 Clayborn Liles Drive, Florence.
• It's All About Art exhibit: 7/23/2019, 9:00am, Kennedy Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• W.C. Handy Museum: 7/23/2019, 10:00am-4:00pm, 620 W. College St., Florence.
• LifeSouth blood drive: 7/23/2019, 10:00am, Bank Independent, 1109 E. Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals.
• Movie "St. Louis Blues" showing: 7/23/2019, 10:00am, Alabama Music Hall of Fame, 617 Highway 72 W., Tuscumbia.
• Hot lunches: 7/23/2019, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. Sign in by 10 a.m.
• SUMMER SOLOS-Bay Simpson: 7/23/2019, 11:00am, 200 Jim Spain Drive, Florence.
• LifeWise, ECM chapter lunch and program: 7/23/2019, 11:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Coliseum, 702 Veterans Drive, Florence. 256-768-8056
• Cloverdale RSVP lunch: 7/23/2019, 11:30am, Cloverdale Community Center, 17420 Lauderdale 8, Florence. Bring covered dish. 256-764-6899
• Tuscumbia Kiwanis Club: 7/23/2019, 12:00pm, Helen Keller Public Library, 511 N. Main St., Tuscumbia.
• Florence Exchange Club: 7/23/2019, 12:00pm, Marriott Shoals Concerence Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence. 256-443-3836
• Travis Wammack and the Snakeman Band: 7/23/2019, 12:00pm, Counts Bros Music, Waverly Avenue, Muscle Shoals.
• Android Photos: 7/23/2019, 1:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• UNPLUGGED w/Kerry Gilbert & Hugh Banks: 7/23/2019, 2:00pm, 200 Jim Spain Drive, Florence.
• 1-hour free bowling: 7/23/2019, 5:00pm, Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence.
• Vacation Bible School: 7/23/2019, 5:30pm, Florence First United Methodist Church, 415 N. Seminary St., Florence.
• Disabled American Veterans Muscle Shoals Chapter No. 63 meeting: 7/23/2019, 6:00pm, Chapter home, 1409 W. 11th St., Sheffield. Meal at 6 p.m. Meeting at 7 p.m. 256-381-8229
• Celebrate Recovery: 7/23/2019, 6:00pm, Florence First Church of the Nazarene, 102 Fairground Road, Florence.
• Shoals Model Railroaders: 7/23/2019, 6:00pm, Tuscumbia Depot, 206 W. Fifth St., Tuscumbia.
• Hope Al-Anon & Shoals Al-Teen: 7/23/2019, 6:00pm, Highland Park Church of Christ, 600 Geneva Ave., Muscle Shoals.
• Summer revival: 7/23/2019, 7:00pm, Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church, 305 Bethlehem Road, Russellville.
• Gospel meeting: 7/23/2019, 7:00pm, Lexington Church of Christ, 10640 Highway 101, Lexington.
• Tom Pallardy and the OMG* Band (Old Music Guys): 7/23/2019, 7:00pm, Wilson Park, Downtown Florence, Florence.
• Big Al and The Heavyweights, 7/23/2019, 7:00pm, Champy's, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals.
• NAMI Shoals Educational meeting: 7/23/2019, 7:00pm, NAMI Shoals office, 749 Thompson St. Suite AS, Florence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.