Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used.
Today
• LifeSouth blood drive: 8/7/2019, 6:00am, Constellium – Element 13, 1009 Ford Road, Muscle Shoals.
•The NW AL Chapter #2 of the Korean War Veterans Association meeting: 8/7/2019, 8:00am, Hampton Inn & Suites, 505 S. Court St., Florence. Come earlier and enjoy a free breakfast in the dining area.
• Joints in Motion: 8/7/2019, 8:45am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence.
• UAW-Ford Retiree Chapter, business meeting: 8/7/2019, 9:00am, Northwest-Shoals Community College, Hospitality House, 800 George Wallace Blvd., Muscle Shoals. 256-757-3852
• Artworks 19: 8/7/2019, 9:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St, Tuscumbia.
• Registration for Community Bible Study: 8/7/2019, 9:00am, Woodmont Baptist Church, Darby Drive, Florence.
• It's All About Art exhibit: 8/7/2019, 9:00am, Kennedy Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• Hot lunches: 8/7/2019, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. Sign in by 10 a.m.
• Chief Colbert Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution: 8/7/2019, 11:30am, Helen Keller Public Library, 511 N. Main St., Tuscumbia. 256-381-0968
• UNA Shoals Showcase: 8/7/2019, 7:00pm, Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence.
• Gospel meeting: 8/7/2019, 7:00pm, New Hope Church of Christ, 8245 County Road, Florence
