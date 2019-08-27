Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used.
Today
• LifeSouth blood drive: 8/27/2019, 7:30am, Allen Thornton Career Technical Center, 7257 Highway 72, Killen.
• Free, Fun, Low-Impact Aerobics: 8/27/2019, 9:00am, Killen Senior Center, 231 JC Mauldin Highway, Killen.
• Artworks 19: 8/27/2019, 9:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St, Tuscumbia.
• It's All About Art exhibit: 8/27/2019, 9:00am, Kennedy Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• Hot lunches: 8/27/2019, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. Sign in by 10 a.m.
• LifeWise, ECM chapter lunch and program: 8/27/2019, 11:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Coliseum, 702 Veterans Drive, Florence. 256-768-8056
• Florence Exchange Club: 8/27/2019, 12:00pm, Marriott Shoals Concerence Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence. 256-443-3836
• Tuscumbia Kiwanis Club: 8/27/2019, 12:00pm, Helen Keller Public Library, 511 N. Main St., Tuscumbia.
• 1-hour free bowling: 8/27/2019, 5:00pm, Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence.
• Shoals Environmental Alliance: 8/27/2019, 5:30pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library’s conference room, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence. 256-381-2826
• Disabled American Veterans Muscle Shoals Chapter No. 63 meeting: 8/27/2019, 6:00pm, Chapter home, 1409 W. 11th St., Sheffield. Meal at 6 p.m. Meeting at 7 p.m. 256-381-8229
• Celebrate Recovery: 8/27/2019, 6:00pm, Florence First Church of the Nazarene, 102 Fairground Road, Florence.
• Shoals Model Railroaders: 8/27/2019, 6:00pm, Tuscumbia Depot, 206 W. Fifth St., Tuscumbia.
• ROLL TIDE! WAR EAGLE! Door Hangers: 8/27/2019, 6:00pm, The Red Poppy, inside The Shoppes at Coldwater, Tuscumbia.
• Central Civitan: 8/27/2019, 6:30pm, Central Community Center, 4130 Lauderdale 6, Florence. 256-766-8559
• Revival: 8/27/2019, 7:00pm, Milner's Chapel United Methodist Church, 31301 County Road 8, Florence.
• Registration for Volleyball grades 4th-6th: 8/27/2019, the Recreation Center, 2901 19th Ave., Sheffield. Includes a shirt. 256-386-5615
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.