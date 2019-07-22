Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used.
Today
• Cloverdale Quilters: 7/22/2019, 8:00am, Cloverdale Community Center, 17420 Lauderdale 8, Florence.
• Joints in Motion: 7/22/2019, 8:45am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence.
• Artworks 19: 7/22/2019, 9:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia.
• A Cast of Blues exhibit: 7/22/2019, 9:00am, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• The Pinta and the Nina: 7/22/2019, 9:00am, Florence Harbor Marina, 1050 Clayborn Liles Drive, Florence.
• It's All About Art exhibit: 7/22/2019, 9:00am, Kennedy Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• LifeSouth blood drive: 7/22/2019, 10:00am, 1st Cash Express, 1587 Darby Drive, Florence.
• Hot lunches: 7/22/2019, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. Sign in by 10 a.m.
• NW Alabama Backgammon Club: 7/22/2019, 11:00am, FloBama, 311 N. Court St., Florence. 256-856-4846
• Central Community center covered dish luncheon: 7/22/2019, 11:30am, Central Community Center, 4130 Lauderdale 6, Florence. 256-764-2885
• Rotary Club of Florence: 7/22/2019, 11:30am, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence.
• SUMMER SOLOS-Bay Simpson: 7/22/2019, 11:30am, 200 Jim Spain Drive, Florence.
• Knights of Pythias meeting: 7/22/2019, 11:30am, Mongolian Grill, 121 Cox Creek Parkway S., Florence.
• Greater Shoals/Sheffield Rotary Club Meeting: 7/22/2019, 12:00pm, Rhoda P's Restaurant & Catering, 312 N. Montgomery Ave., Sheffield.
• Swampette Music Tour with The Beehive Queen + Judy Hood: 7/22/2019, 12:30pm, Florence.
• Swampette Music Tour: 7/22/2019, 1:00pm, 200 Jim Spain Dr, Florence.
• Church anniversary and homecoming: 7/22/2019, 2:30pm, Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, 115 Easterwood St., Cherokee.
• Celebrate Recovery: 7/22/2019, 5:30pm, Florence First Church, 3610 Helton Drive, Florence.
• Florence Toastmasters Club meeting: 7/22/2019, 5:45pm, First Metro Bank, 325 S. Pine St. Third Floor, Florence. 256 415-7676
• Hope Al-Anon & Shoals Al-Teen: 7/22/2019, 6:00pm, Highland Park Church of Christ, 600 Geneva Ave., Muscle Shoals.
• Colbert County Republican Executive Committee meeting: 7/22/2019, 6:30pm, Donna and Friends Restaurant, 1325 Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals. 256-710-1440
• Summer revival: 7/22/2019, 7:00pm, Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church, 305 Bethlehem Road, Russellville.
• Gospel meeting: 7/22/2019, 7:00pm, Lexington Church of Christ, 10640 HIghway 101, Lexington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.