Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used.
Today
• Free, Fun, Low-Impact Aerobics: 6/25/2019, 9:00am, Killen Senior Center, 231 JC Mauldin Highway, Killen.
• Celebration & Preservation: Drawing Alabama's Architectural History exhibit: 6/25/2019, 9:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia.
• Helen Keller Art Show exhibit: 6/25/2019, 9:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia.
• The Rise of the Southern Craft Movement exhibit: 6/25/2019, 9:00am, Tennesse Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia.
• Vacation Bible school: 6/25/2019, 9:00am, Greenhill First Baptist Church, 15351 County Road 47, Green Hill.
• Book Buddies- All Readers: 6/25/2019, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Book Reviews: 6/25/2019, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Hot lunches: 6/25/2019, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. Sign in by 10 a.m.
• LifeWise, ECM chapter lunch and program: 6/25/2019, 11:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Coliseum, 702 Veterans Drive, Florence. 256-768-8056
• Cloverdale RSVP lunch: 6/25/2019, 11:30am, Cloverdale Community Center, 17420 Lauderdale 8, Florence. Bring covered dish. 256-764-6899
• Tuscumbia Kiwanis Club: 6/25/2019, 12:00pm, Helen Keller Public Library, 511 N. Main St., Tuscumbia.
• Florence Exchange Club: 6/25/2019, 12:00pm, Marriott Shoals Concerence Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence. 256-443-3836
• Out of This World: Make it and Take it- All Ages: 6/25/2019, 2:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Gaming Unplugged: 6/25/2019, 3:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence. (256) 764-6564
• Headspace: 6/25/2019, 5:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• 1-hour free bowling: 6/25/2019, 5:00pm, Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence.
• Shoals Environmental Alliance: 6/25/2019, 5:30pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library’s conference room, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence. 256-381-2826
• Disabled American Veterans Muscle Shoals Chapter No. 63 meeting: 6/25/2019, 6:00pm, Chapter home, 1409 W. 11th St., Sheffield. Meal at 6 p.m. Meeting at 7 p.m. 256-381-8229
• Celebrate Recovery: 6/25/2019, 6:00pm, Florence First Church of the Nazarene, 102 Fairground Road, Florence.
• Shoals Model Railroaders: 6/25/2019, 6:00pm, Tuscumbia Depot, 206 W. Fifth St., Tuscumbia.
• Vacation Bible School: 6/25/2019, 6:00pm, Eleven Grove M.B. Church, Waterloo Road, Florence.
• Social dancing: 6/25/2019, 6:30pm, The Club/Florence Parks and Recreation, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence.
• Vacation Bible School: 6/25/2019, 6:30pm, Eastwood Church of Christ, 102 Leland Drive, Florence.
• Fathers and Sons for Dinner followed by Karaoke: 6/25/2019, 6:30pm, FloBama Downtown, 311 N Court St, Florence.
• Revival: 6/25/2019, 7:00pm, First Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 2422 Darby Drive, Florence.
• Revival: 6/25/2019, 7:00pm, Greater Zion M.B. Church, 3600 Woodard Ave., Florence.
• Gospel meeting: 6/25/2019, 7:00pm, Midway Church of Christ, 6000 Highway 43, Greenhill.
