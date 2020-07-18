MONTGOMERY — Republican Tommy Tuberville on Friday declined to commit to debating incumbent Sen. Doug Jones in Alabama's U.S. Senate race, while Jones suggested that Tuberville is scared to do so.
"We'll sort through the invitations and then we'll decide," Tuberville said in a telephone interview.
Jones said in a separate interview that voters deserve a debate.
"Look, he didn't debate Jeff Sessions and so I'm confident he's going to be too afraid to debate me, because I do have a record that he can't just slap a label on when he's on the debate stage," Jones said.
The two candidates expressed different views of Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey's announcement of an order requiring face coverings in public places to try to curb the state's rising COVID-19 cases.
Jones said Ivey did the right thing while Tuberville said he supports the voluntary wearing of masks but said, "I don't believe government should come in and tell us what to do in terms of that."
