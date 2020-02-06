MUSCLE SHOALS — The city's Public Works Department requests that residents do not place leaves, trash, demolition debris and other items in the street, and on Wednesday the reason why became evident in Wilson Dam Estates.
Mayor David Bradford said a blocked culvert caused water to back up into the neighborhood until Public Works employees could remove items from the 60-inch drainage culvert.
Every year, he said, the city sends a letter to residents asking them to place leaves, brush, demolition and other discarded items at the curb in their yard. The reason: Stormwater rushing through gutters and ditches will carry those items into the storm drains.
Bradford said that's exactly what happened.
When it became safe, city employees had to go into the culvert to remove the debris.
"We found leaves, pieces of wood, a huge boat cover and two basketballs," Bradford said. "It backed up and affected two blocks."
He said the city has had a problem with residents placing items in the gutters, the streets and drainage ditches, which can eventually cause problems.
"This is part of the city's drainage system," he said.
He said Public Works employees spent about two hours in a dangerous environment to clear the culvert.
"We used half of our crew that could have been doing other things," the mayor said.
Bradford said it's especially important to keep the gutters and ditches free of debris with all the rain that's been falling.
He said according to the National Weather Service, in December and January the city has received 1/3 of its average annual rainfall.
Bradford said he sent a city employee to Birmingham on Wednesday to pick up a portable pump to have available in case of more heavy rainfall events.
Public works directors in Florence, Sheffield and Tuscumbia on Wednesday urged residents to place items at the curb, but not in the gutter or streets.
