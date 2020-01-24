TUSCUMBIA — An arrest warrant has been issued for a Colbert County landowner who became the subject of an animal cruelty case after two cows were found dead on his property.
Colbert County Animal Control Officer Anthony Wilbanks said the arrest warrant charges the man with felony animal cruelty.
The Cook Lane resident has yet to be identified by animal control or the district attorney's office.
The case began when Tuscumbia Police Chief Tony Logan received a call concerning dead cattle at a residence on Cook Lane, which is inside Tuscumbia's police jurisdiction.
Police and animal control responding to the scene found two dead cows and other cows that needed to be fed.
Wilbanks said they have disposed of both the deceased cows.
"They were disposed of Friday," he said.
Wilbanks said he and a local cattle farmer repaired the fence and provided the remaining cattle with food.
The landowner, who was described as a long-haul truck driver, is expected to turn himself in to authorities.
Wilbanks said there are "six cows and one little goat" remaining on the property.
He said previously the landowner would also be charged with two counts of failure to burn or bury dead livestock under Alabama Code Section 3-1-28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.