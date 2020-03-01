MUSCLE SHOALS — David Bradford said the hardest decision he's ever had to make was whether or not to seek a sixth term as mayor of the city he's worked for in some form or fashion since he was 16 years old.
After agonizing over it, praying over it, and discussing it with his family, Bradford decided to hand the reins of the city over to someone else after spending 20 years as mayor.
His last day in office is Nov. 2.
He and the late Charles Mitchell are the only two people to serve as mayor of Muscle Shoals since the city switched to a mayor-council form of government in 1992.
"I've been blessed to have been able to work for the people of Muscle Shoals in some form or fashion most of my life," Bradford said.
He said he started working for the city painting fire hydrants for $1 an hour, then became a dispatcher at age 17. He worked his way up to police investigator, then ran for mayor in 2000.
"I just decided I need to spend time with family while I can," Bradford said. "I've been on call 24-7 all my life. You're never really off, and you can't get any time with your family."
Bradford said he believes he's left the city in better shape then when he became mayor.
That includes continuing flood prevention measures put in place by Mitchell's administration; the widening of Wilson Dam Road, which is part of the Singing River Bridge Corridor; and the development of the Shoals Research Air Park.
He's also been an advocate for the Essential Air Service Program, which provides subsidized commuter air service at the Northwest Alabama Regional Airport in Muscle Shoals.
He and other Shoals mayors and county commissioners were part of the Public Park Authority, which oversaw the construction of the two Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail courses in Colbert County, and the Marriott Shoals Hotel & Spa in Florence.
Bradford was also a supporter of a half-cent sales tax used to create an economic development fund to help the Shoals attract industry and jobs.
"We got so much done in recreation," Bradford said. "We started one of the first programs for kids with mental and physical disabilities."
Last year, the city competed the construction of its "Miracle Field," a specialized ball field for children and adults with mental and physical disabilities.
"We worked to create a downtown area, nine phases of curb and gutter and sidewalks," he said.
Bradford said the city enjoyed the largest population growth by percentage in the Shoals, according to 2000 and 2010 U.S. Census counts. He expects that growth to continue with the 2020 Census.
Bradford was the 2012 and 2013 president of the Alabama League of Municipalitiesm and also served as a board member for the National League of Cities. In 2018, he was named to the League of Cities' Transportation and Infrastructure Services federal advocacy committee.
He worked with numerous city council members and other Shoals mayors to promote the Shoals as a region that includes Muscle Shoals, Sheffield, Tuscumbia and Florence.
Sheffield Mayor Ian Sanford has also served five terms as mayor, although not consecutively like Bradford.
Sanford said he's enjoyed the 16 years he's worked with Bradford, who discussed his dilemma of whether or not to run with his fellow mayor.
"He's very conscientious," said Sanford, who is not seeking re-election. "We've kind of been each other's constant. He's a nice guy, he loves Muscle Shoals and he's served them well."
He said Bradford helped the city secure grant money for various projects, including flood control projects and sidewalk construction.
Tuscumbia Mayor Kerry Underwood said he's viewing Bradford's decision with mixed emotions. Underwood said he understands Bradford's desire to spend more time with his family, but will miss the knowledge he's shared during his time in office.
"David has been a friend and an experienced mayor," Underwood said. "He's very technical. He knows a lot of people in a lot of places. If we need something, he can get it. There will be a deficit there for a while. David has a good heart and is a good man."
During his first term in Tuscumbia, Underwood said he's sought Bradford's advice and experience.
"The benefit of spending more time with his family is a good thing," Underwood said. "He's poured a lot of himself into that city, even more with the recent floods."
Keith Jones, executive director of the Northwest Alabama Council of Local Governments, has worked with Bradford on a variety of projects.
"He's done an outstanding job over the last 20 years," Jones said. "He saw a lot of growth in the city of Muscle Shoals. He's totally going to be missed with his experience and leadership in the League of Municipalities, in Montgomery and Washington."
Lauderdale County Emergency Management Agency Director George Grabryan, a former investigator with the Florence Police Department, said he worked with Bradford when they were both in law enforcement.
"That's going to be a big change over there," Grabryan said. "He's a great guy with a good heart. I know he's going to do big things when he retires."
