Cherry Hill Homes apartments will be demolished to make way for the construction of new Sweetwater Ridge apartments, seen here. [FILE/TIMESDAILY]

 MATT MCKEAN

FLORENCE — Demolition is scheduled to begin at Cherry Hill Homes at 11 a.m. Monday, according to a news release from the city.

(1) comment

Ivan Stafford

Why do the existing buildings need to be replaced? Are they not decent, affordable housing? If you have roon for an additional120 units, surely you can accommodate management area, community area, laundry, computer room...wlthout destroying useable facilities. ?? What's the impetus to do this??

