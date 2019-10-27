FLORENCE — Democrats in Colbert and Lauderdale counties have until 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, to qualify for elected office in 2020, said Kayla Sloan, voter outreach chair of the Lauderdale County Democratic Party.
Those interested in running for office are encouraged to contact Lauderdale County Chairman Dave Smith or Colbert County Chairman Willie Hovater.
Up for election in Lauderdale County are the Board of Education, County Commission Districts 1 and 2, County Commission chairman, revenue commissioner and superintendent of education.
Qualifying paperwork may be dropped off at Democratic Headquarters at 220 W. Tennessee St. in Florence from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. For information on how to qualify in Lauderdale County or to schedule an appointment, call 256-710-9057 or 256-248-9553.
Colbert County offices up for election next year are Board of Education Districts 3 and 5, all six County Commission districts, revenue commissioner and superintendent of education.
If you have questions contact Hovater at 256-381-4771.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.