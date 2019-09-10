MUSCLE SHOALS — The recognizable "round bank" building at the corner of Woodward Avenue and Avalon Avenue is coming down.
Demolition of the bank began Monday to clear the way for a new branch of Listerhill Credit Union.
The building was previously the home of Family Security Credit Union.
Listerhill Credit Union Vice President of Marketing Chris Anderson said the lot was acquired to accommodate a larger building.
Construction of the new branch is expected to begin later this month. The project is expected to be completed in the summer of 2020.
