MUSCLE SHOALS — A local dentistry is offering free dental work to veterans.
Ryerson and Associates, 1013 E. Avalon Ave., is offering one procedure free per patient on Thursday, Nov. 15.
A DD214, military ID or NGB23 is required.
Free procedures include a cleaning, filling or extraction.
No appointment is needed. Veterans will be taken on a first come first serve basis.
