LEIGHTON — Derick Silcox said he and his family are proud to call the town of Leighton home, which is just one of the reason's he has decided to run for mayor.
"We chose to move here because we love the people, the schools and the small town charm of Leighton," Silcox said. "We also believe in its future. That is why I'm running for mayor."
Silcox has created a five-point plan to help lead the small, rural Colbert County town forward.
The first point is "listen," which involves engaging with and hearing the needs of all citizens in the community.
"I believe that the more we work together, the further we can go," Silcox said.
The second point is "grants." Silcox wants to form a volunteer committee to help search for and obtain state, federal and corporate grants, anything that can improve any part of the community.
His third point is "celebrate" Leighton, as in celebrating throughout the year with events and community-based volunteer projects.
His fourth point is "promotion." Silcox wants to promote Leighton as a destination for families, individuals and new businesses.
His final point is "plan." He wants to work with residents and the Leighton Town Council to create a multiphase plan to move forward on needed improvement projects, and establish a park within the city.
Silcox is a trustee and board member at the Leighton United Methodist Church, the secretary for the Friends of the Leighton Public Library, and a board member for North Alabama Saddle Up For St. Jude.
He is an advertising and account executive at the TimesDaily.
"I also have over 20 years of management experience," Silcox said. "In these roles, I have worked with many people from diverse backgrounds and I believe that great things can be achieved when we work together."
Silcox and his wife, Jennifer, have five children and have lived in Leighton for five years.
It is also his first foray into the political arena.
"We're vested in the community because of our children," Silcox said. "I just want to see some positive changes."
He encourages Leighton residents to visit his Facebook Page, "Derick Silcox for Mayor," because he wants residents of Leighton to have a direct way to reach him about any concerns.
"I look forward to hearing your ideas and suggestions during this campaign and in into the future as we move Leighton forward together," Silcox said.
