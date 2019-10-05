TUSCUMBIA — Deshler High School celebrated homecoming Friday with a full slate of activities, including the annual homecoming parade and a football game pitting the Tigers against the Pirates of Rogers High School.
The parade, featuring the marching band and floats built by students, proceeded through downtown Tuscumbia while children waited for candy thrown from vehicles in the parade.
Principal Gaylon Parker said the school held its homecoming court ceremony Friday morning. Festivities included a powderpuff football game and a community pep rally.
Parker said the parade had 25 entries including vehicles, floats and marching entries.
