FLORENCE — A design consultant is under contract with the Alabama Department of Transportation to complete plans for the widening of U.S. 72 from Indian Springs to just west of the Shoal Creek Bridge.
Allen Teague, preconstruction administrator for the Transportation Department's North Region, said Neel-Schaffer, a multi-disciplined engineering, planning and construction management firm, will update plans for the $23 million project that will be partially funded by a Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development grant.
Neel-Schaffer drew up the original plans for the project in 2009, Teague said.
"It's been in the system for 15 years," Teague said of the project.
He said the plans are about 90% complete, but need to be updated to take into account new construction requirements.
"A lot of things have changed since 2009," Teague said.
The widening project had been pushed out to 2026, but the Lauderdale County Commission was able to secure the grant to widen U.S. 72 in the area of a proposed Agricultural Center.
The Transportation Department is paying for the engineering portion with federal funds it receives annually. The BUILD grant will pay for right of way acquisition, utility relocation and construction.
