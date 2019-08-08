KILLEN — Forensic scientists are verifying the identities of two people found dead in a car Wednesday at a house site off Lauderdale 456.
Lt. Joe Hamilton, with the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office, said deputies arrived at 4410 Lauderdale 456 just after 10 a.m. where they discovered the two bodies, believed to be a man and a woman.
"We got a call from a concerned family member who had been looking for one of the victims," Hamilton said, adding the person came to the address and found the bodies in the car.
"The vehicle was not visible from the road," Hamilton said. "It was sitting behind the house."
Sheriff Rick Singleton said a wrecker had to be called to the scene to move the car because it was parked so close to the house one of the doors was blocked. He said according to the woman who discovered the bodies, no one had heard from the man or woman since Friday.
"A friend of the woman called her daughter ... to check on them (and) she found them in a car behind the house. She left the scene and called 911."
Singleton and Hamilton confirmed it appeared the bodies have been there for some time. They were reluctant to release information about identities, or how the two people may have died.
They also did not confirm if any weapons had been found at the scene. They did say the bodies are two adults.
"This is an active death investigation," Hamilton said. "We'll learn more as we process the scene ... and the car."
Hamilton said the Sheriff's Department had not received a report of two missing people.
Singleton said it appears the house was undergoing renovations.
"There's black tar paper around the house, and it looks like new windows were installed," Singleton said.
Hamilton said the structure, which appears to be a double wide, doesn't look as if anyone lived there. Authorities are confirming ownership of the property and of the car.
At 5 p.m., Hamilton said officials were still processing the scene. The coroner arrived around 2 p.m. and stayed at the site until the bodies were removed.
Hamilton said authorities hope to release the identities today.
