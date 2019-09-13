SHEFFIELD — The Sheffield Redevelopment Authority is expected to transfer this month the ownership of property that includes the old city dump to the developers of the proposed Inspiration Landing resort project.
Redevelopment Authority Chairman and City Councilman Steve Stanley said the Alabama Department of Environmental Management has issued a "letter of conditional concurrence" that clears the way for the transfer.
During a meeting Thursday of the Inspiration Landing Capital Improvement Cooperative District, Stanley said the time period for Native American tribes to object to the development of the site has passed with no objections being filed.
He said the redevelopment authority will transfer the property to Inspiration Landing by the end of the month, following approval of the updated land transfer agreement by the Sheffield City Council.
Project Engineer Bill Campbell said in the next two weeks, requests for bids for the construction of a road into the property, and water and wastewater infrastructure will be advertised. Prospective companies will have three weeks to submit their bids.
Once the bids are received, Campbell said they will be reviewed, the low bidder will be identified, a preconstruction meeting will be held, and a notice to proceed will be issued.
The process takes about six weeks, he said.
The construction will take about six or seven months to complete.
Germantown, Tennessee, developer John Elkington said he anticipates breaking ground in October or November.
Elkington said a new 50,000 square-foot movie theater will be the first building constructed on the site, rather than the amphitheater that will adjoin a 60,000 square-foot indoor event center.
"I think this is really important," Elkington said of the event center, which will be able to host not only concerts, but boat shows, car shows, home shows and other events.
As groundbreaking nears, Elkington said he will be reopening an office in Sheffield and possibly on the Inspiration Landing property, which is off West 20th Avenue.
The committee also discussed procedures for collecting additional fees and taxes in the cooperative district, which is everything inside the project's boundaries.
Committee members said they will be expanding the boundaries of the district to include property along West 20th Avenue that will be the home to a new hotel and convenience store.
City Clerk Clayton Kelly said the USDA is extending a 40-year loan for water and sewer infrastructure, a 30-year loan for the road construction, and a 15-year loan for the purchase of a new firetruck.
Elkington said he is still negotiating with Murphy Oil to assist in the cost of a new fire station to serve the resort property.
"We're going to change this community," Elkington said. "We're really going to change it."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.